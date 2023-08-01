Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Discount offers on premium smartphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is just around the corner. It will run from August 5 to August 9. This sale will be packed with incredible discount offers and unbelievable savings on purchases. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, and One Plus will offer huge discounts on the latest smartphones. Amazon Sale is offering up to 40 percent off on these devices and if you are an SBI account holder, you can get an additional 10 percent instant discount with an EMI option. Scroll down to know more.

According to the listing, iPhone 14 will be offered at a huge discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. It can be considered the pinnacle of prowess, offering a Super Retina XDR display, and Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision. This device boasts an Advanced camera system with Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos. You can play games all day long without worrying about the battery as it offers All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is a top-of-the-line smartphone featuring 6.74-inches 120 Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity processor, and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 13 and it has a 50MP main camera, and 16MP selfie camera with EIS. It has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with an 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging solution, making it a full-package deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the pinnacle of the flagship experience in the Android world. It boasts a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with an 865 octa-core processor. It packs in a stellar 12MP wide-angle rear camera setup. It includes a 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging technology, and a fingerprint sensor, all of which make it a premium device.

Samsung Galaxy M04 is a powerhouse device that delivers a top-tier smartphone experience. It features a 6.5-inch display with a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 octa core processor. This smartphone offers 13MP+2MP dual camera setup, a true 13MP main camera, and 5MP front camera, capturing captivating shots in any scenario. This device enhances user-friendliness, while the 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery keeps you powered all day long.

OnePlus 11 5G is one of the fastest devices thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This smartphone boasts a 120Hz AMOLED QHD display for a stunning visual experience. It incorporates 50MP main camera, 16MP front camera that takes extremely great shots. It also comes with in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.