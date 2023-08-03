TWS earbuds are crucial for calling, binge-watching movies, listening to movies and more. A great pair of headphones should be sound-rich, comfortable and feature-packed. It allows you to reduce noise and focus on your work. Finding a perfect pair of headphones including all the features is extremely difficult. Don’t worry, we have compiled the list of best Noise TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000. Let’s take a look:

Noise Buds VS104 is one of the most affordable TWS with a playtime of up to 45 hours. It comes with a 13mm driver that ensures wider frequency and high-quality sound. It allows you to enjoy free-flowing conversations with auad mics. These earbuds offer an IPX5 rating for water resistance so that you can experience lag-free music and keep them protected from splashes.

Immerse yourself in pure audio bliss with Noise Buds Venus. These headphones are well-built with Instacharge technology, low latency, and up to 40 hours of playtime. You can experience crystal-clear calls and exceptional voice quality with its quad mic feature. It also offers active voice cancellation to let you focus on music without any instructions.

Noise Newly Launched Buds VS103 is a feature-packed device, offering a 10mm driver, Instacharge, Hyper Sync with Bluetooth and more. These earbuds provide active voice cancellation to ensure that you never get interrupted by background noise. You can embark on different adventures as it offers an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Noise Buds VS402 is the best sound money you can buy as it delivers an immersive audio experience with a 10mm driver speaker, low latency, and LED lights among others. Thanks to environmental noise cancellation, you can take important calls anywhere. It offers Up to 50hours of playtime so you never have to worry about its battery.

Noise Buds Connect ensures that your music sounds clear, accurate, and detailed with, Hyper Sync, and Instacharge. This device keeps you isolated from background noise with its Environmental Noise Cancellation feature. You are all set for endless entertainment with up to 50 hours of playtime. Enjoy uninterrupted music with Noise Buds Connect.

If you are looking to buy earbuds without spending too much money then, Noise Buds VS201 is the perfect option for you. It provides top-notch features at a low cost. This device offers a dual equalizer, crystal clear calls, and full touch controls so that you can have an immersive audio experience. It offers a massive playtime of up to 60 hours with a charging case and ergonomic design that ensures you get a comfortable fit throughout the day.