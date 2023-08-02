comscore
02 Aug, 2023 | Wednesday
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on 1.5-ton Split ACs

Are you planning to buy a new AC? Here are our top recommendations for you.

Edited By: Intern6 Seo | 2 minute, 28 seconds read

Published:Aug 02, 2023, 10:22 PM IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

Story Highlights

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: In such a hot climate, picking up the best AC to buy is quite a head-scratcher. From quality to energy saving, you need to watch out for many things. There are several great options for air conditioners in the market. Don’t worry, we have compiled a selection of the best split 1.5-ton ACs available on Amazon. They are offered at a discount of up to 55 percent. You can avail of various benefits in this sale such as no-cost EMI, easy exchange, free installation and more. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and find top Deals on 1.5-ton Split ACs.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G available at a discounted price on Amazon: Check details

Lloyd 1.5  Invertor Ton Split AC

Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC is a perfect fit for Indian summer. It is packed with excellent features such as a two-way air swing, stabilizer free operation, a five-in-one convertible, low gas detection and many more. This AC comes with an inverter compressor which automatically adjusts power depending on room temperature and heat load. With three start energy rating, the Lloyd AC is an environment-friendly option.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check top offers on smart TVs

Microsoft appoints former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead India operations

LG 1.5 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC

If you are looking for a quality option on a budget, this LG 1.5 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC is a great choice as it incorporates intelligent features at an affordable price. It offers copper With Ocean Black Protection that will prevent it from dust and increase durability. This device comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. Its four-in-one convertible cooling provides improved efficiency by managing cooling capacity as per your preference.

LG 1.5 Ton AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

Worried about the high electricity bill that comes with AC usage? Invest in this LG 1.5 Ton AI DUAL Inverter Split AC which comes with a four-star energy rating and a Variable Speed Compressor. This device is famous for its six-in-one AI Convertible modes, HD Filter with anti-virus protection, and Smart Diagnosis System. It also promises 10 Years warranty on compressors with Gas Charging.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Flexicool Inverter Split AC 

A good budget option for medium-sized rooms, this Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Flexicool Inverter Split AC promises uniform and rapid cooling with a four-in-one convertible cooling mode. It features various functions such as Intellisense inverter compressor, sixth sense technology, dust filter, and a gas leak indicator among others. It’s a five-star efficiency rating makes this a value-for-money buy. 

AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC

The AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC comes with Higher Airflow Volume that Higher Airflow Volume allows cool air to reach all corners, making it more efficient in high temperatures. It offers powerful features such as anti-bacterial filters, inverter compressor, Auto-restart, and Self-diagnosis for a comfortable experience.

Author Name | Intern6 Seo

