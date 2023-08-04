Amazon India has declared the ‘Great Freedom Festival’ sale to celebrate freedom month. The sale started on August 4 at 12 AM and end on August 8, 2023.

The online sale will offer great deals and discounts on a range of products across categories such as smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, groceries, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

Here are the top deals on smartphones under Rs 15,000 that buyers can avail during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale:

Realme Narzo N55 (6GB+128GB)

The Narzo N55 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main camera and a 2MP B &W sensor. It also has an 8MP front camera for selfies. The device runs on a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.

It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It comes with Android 13 OS pre-installed with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Realme Narzo N55 (6GB+128GB) is available for Rs 12,999 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy A04 (4GB+128GB)

Samsung Galaxy A04 comes with a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on Android 12 One UI Core 4.1 with an octa-core processor. Coming to the camera, the smartphone has a high-resolution 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera at the back. It also has a 5MP front camera.

The smartphone has a massive 5000mAh battery and comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty for the device and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.

Samsung Galaxy A04 (4GB+128GB) is available for Rs 12,999 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Lava Blaze 5G (6GB+128GB)

Lava Blaze 5G (6GB+128GB) is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Widevine L1 DRM protection for high-resolution content streaming. Coming to the camera, the smartphone comes with a 50MP AI triple camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It runs on a clean Android 12 OS with no bloatware.

The smartphone has 6GB RAM with UFS 2.2 compliant 128GB ROM, expandable up to 1 TB and a 5000mAh lithium polymer battery.

Lava Blaze 5G (6GB+128GB) is available for Rs 11,999 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Redmi Note 11S (6GB+4GB)

Redmi Note 11S (6GB+4GB) is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor with up to 2.05GHz clock speed and LiquidCool technology. It features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with a 6.43-inch screen size and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a 108MP AI quad camera with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens and a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh large battery with a 33W Pro fast charger included and a Type-C connectivity and has 6GB RAM with a UFS 2.2 64GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB with a dedicated SD card slot.

Redmi Note 11S (6GB+4GB) is available for Rs 12,999 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Tecno Spark 10 5G (8GB+256GB)

Tecno Spark 10 5G (8GB+256GB) is powered by a 7nm Dimensity 6020 processor with two Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and 10 5G bands support. It has 8GB RAM and a UFS 2.2 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera with PDAF. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno Spark 10 5G (8GB+256GB) is available for Rs 14,999 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.