Amazon is hosting its Great Freedom Festival Sale from August 4 to August 8, 2023, offering discounts and offers on various products, including premium smartwatches. If you are looking for a smartwatch with fitness apps, cellular connectivity, tap and pay option and more, you can check out these deals on Amazon.

Here are some of the best deals on premium smartwatches in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale:

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (40mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE is compatible with Android devices only and has a 40 mm screen size with a Super AMOLED display. The watch is powered by the Exynos W930 dual-core processor and has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The watch also has a built-in GPS, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE is packed with features to enhance the user’s lifestyle and well-being. The watch has a contactless secure payment feature enabled by Samsung Wallet, which allows users to make payments from their wrist with a simple tap. The watch also has advanced sleep coaching, which can detect snoring, plan bedtime, track sleep stages and provide insights and tips to improve sleep quality. The watch also has personalized heart rate zones, which can be created with just 10 minutes of outdoor running. The watch can alert the user when they enter different zones (warm-up, fat burn, cardio etc.) and help them optimize their workouts.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE also supports various Android apps on the smartwatch. The watch also supports voice control with Bixby and Google Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (40mm) is available for Rs 33,997 at Amazon’s Great India Freedom Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth (40mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth offers a range of features to help users monitor their health, fitness, sleep and more. The new watch is compatible with Android devices only and has a 40 mm screen size with a Super AMOLED display. The watch is powered by the Exynos W920 dual-core processor and has 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The watch also has a built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth has a sleek and elegant design and is water resistant to 50 metres.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth is packed with features to enhance the user’s lifestyle and well-being. The watch has a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature that lets users measure body composition, such as body fat percentage, skeletal muscle weight, body water percentage and more. The watch also has advanced sleep coaching. The watch charges up to 45 percent in 30 minutes. The watch glass is made from Sapphire crystal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth (40mm) is available for Rs 27,997 at Amazon’s Great India Freedom Festival sale.

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular 49mm)

Apple Watch Ultra offers a range of features to cater to the needs of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts. The new watch has a rugged and capable design, a larger and brighter display, a customisable action button, and an extra-long battery life. The watch also comes with three specialised straps: the Trail Loop, the Alpine Loop and the Surf Loop.

It has a 49 mm screen size, with a Retina LTPO OLED display that is always on and easy to see, even in direct sunlight. The watch has more room for adding complications to customise the watch’s face. The watch is powered by the S8 SiP with a dual-core processor and W3 wireless chip. The watch also has a built-in GPS, cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The watch has a corrosion-resistant titanium case that is extremely durable and lightweight. The watch has a larger digital crown and more accessible buttons for easier navigation and control. The watch also has a 100-metre water resistance rating and a military-grade durability rating. The watch also has a customisable action button that can be used for instant physical control over a variety of functions, such as marking waypoints, backtracking routes, activating emergency SOS and more.

The Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] also supports various Apple services and apps on the smartwatch, such as Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and more.

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular 49mm) is available for Rs 79,899 at Amazon’s Great India Freedom Festival sale.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm)

Apple Watch Series 8 offers a range of features to help users stay healthy, connected, productive and entertained. The new watch has a sleek and elegant design, a larger and sharper display, a faster and more efficient processor, and a longer battery life. The watch also comes with various options for cases, bands and watch faces to suit different styles and preferences.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a 45 mm screen size, with a Retina LTPO OLED display that supports Always-On mode and has a resolution of 484 x 396 pixels. The watch is powered by the S8 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor and W3 wireless chip. The watch also has a built-in GPS, cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The watch has a stainless steel case that is durable and scratch-resistant. The watch is water resistant to 50 metres and has a ceramic and sapphire crystal back.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is packed with features to enhance the user’s lifestyle and well-being. The watch has an electrical heart sensor that can measure electrocardiogram (ECG) and also supports various Apple services and apps on the smartwatch, such as Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Maps, Siri and more.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) is available for Rs 65,900 at Amazon’s Great India Freedom Festival sale.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (GPS 44 mm)

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) offers all the essentials to help users monitor their fitness, stay connected, track their health and stay safe. The watch is up to 20 percent faster than the previous generation, with features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS and irregular heart rate notifications. The watch is also easily customisable, with a range of sizes, colours, straps and watch faces to choose from.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) has a 44 mm screen size, with a Retina display that is 30 percent larger than the Series 3. The watch is powered by the S8 SiP with a dual-core processor and W3 wireless chip. The watch also has a built-in GPS, compass, altimeter, gyroscope, accelerometer and ambient light sensor. The watch is swimproof and water-resistant to 50 metres. The watch has a redesigned, colour-matched back case. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is compatible with iPhone 8 or later with the latest iOS version.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (GPS 44 mm) is available for Rs 27,899 at Amazon’s Great India Freedom Festival sale.