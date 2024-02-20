Amazon India is hosting Grand Gaming Days sale in India. This sale began on February 19, and it will go on until February 23. During the course of this sale, the company is offering a discount of up to 50 percent on the purchase of various gaming devices and accessories. In addition to this, the company is also offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent on the purchases made using ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. So, if you are planning to give your home gaming setup an upgrade, now would be the right time to do so. Here are top gaming laptops that you can buy under Rs 70,000 on Amazon India. Take a peek:

HP Victus

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 67,990 in India. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz, 9ms of response time and 250 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and a 720p HD web cam on top.

Asus TUF F15

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 68,990 in India. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display and it is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor that is coupled with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It runs Windows 11 OS and it comes in a single Graphite Black colour variant.

Lenovo LOQ

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 59,990 in India. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 350 nits. It is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor that is coupled with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space and NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU. It runs Windows 11 OS and it is backed by a 60Wh battery that can last up to 6 hours.