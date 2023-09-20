Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Top deals on gaming routers

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Modern gaming accessories help gamers enjoy a seamless gaming experience at all times. If you are a gaming professional, you must have a gaming router to ensure a seamless gaming connection and play your favourite games conveniently without worrying about the internet connection. Gaming routers are designed to offer high speed and low latency. However, choosing one can be difficult as there are many options and features. That’s why we have compiled a list of the best gaming routers for you. In addition to this, you can also avail Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale to get up to 50 percent off on these routers.

Here is our list of best gaming routers to help you make the best buying decision based on your budget, feature requirements and more.

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX1500

It is a Wi-Fi 6 router with Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.5Gbps and a 1.5GHz triple-core CPU. It gives broader coverage with four antennas and beamforming technology focus signal towards individual clients. It can connect multiple devices simultaneously and gives higher average throughput with orthogonal frequency-division multiple access.

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX1500 is currently available for Rs 3,999.

TP-Link Archer AX23 AX1800

It is a Wi-Fi 6 router with a speed of 1.8Gbps and communicates with more devices using OFDMA while simultaneously reducing lag. It has a high-efficiency chipset that provides fast and stable Wi-Fi while saving power consumption. The router comes with parental control features including URL blocking, profile management, pausing, and more. It has WPA, WPA2, WPA3, WPA/WPA2-Enterprise (802.1x) security protocol.

TP-Link Archer AX23 AX1800 is currently available for Rs 4,699.

Netgear RAX10

It is a Wi-Fi 6 with up to 1.8Gbps Wi-Fi speed. It features a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, OFDMA, 1024-QAM, Beamforming technologies Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Control. The router supports WPA2/WPA3 wireless security protocols and includes guest Wi-Fi access, DoS, Firewall, VPN and more.

Netgear RAX10 is currently available for Rs 7,499.

ASUS RT-AX53U

This is a Wi-Fi 6 router supporting MU-MIMO, OFDMA technology and 1024-QAM for faster wireless connections. It has a total networking speed of about 1800Mbps — 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1201 Mbps on the 5GHz band and four Gigabit ports – One Gigabit WAN port and three Gigabit LAN ports.

ASUS RT-AX53U is currently available for Rs 6,499.

Tenda AC19 AC2100

This router has a combined wireless speed of up to 300Mbps (over 2.4 GHz) and 1733 Mbps (over 5 GHz). It has four 6dBi external antennas and five Gigabit ports. It also has a guest network and parental control.

Tenda AC19 AC2100 is currently available for Rs 3,894.