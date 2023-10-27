comscore
  • Amazon GIF sale: Best deals on induction cooktops under Rs 2,000

Amazon GIF sale: Best deals on induction cooktops under Rs 2,000

In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, induction cooktops are selling at big discounts, especially if your budget is under Rs 2,000.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Oct 27, 2023, 12:14 AM IST

Induction cooktops are on discount in Amazon's sale.
Story Highlights

  • The Amazon sale has some of the best-selling induction cooktops.
  • These cooktops are available with big discounts.
  • You can bring down the cost by opting for online payment methods.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway with a deluge of offers to grab. These offers are available on a range of products, including appliances that you use in your kitchen. Induction cooktops are one of them. These cooktops work on the principle of electromagnetic induction, which involves the production of heat by moving molecules of metal when they are induced by an electrically produced magnetic field. Induction cooktops heat up utensils made of supported metals a lot faster than regular ovens. Since these cooktops use electricity, they can be plugged into a socket anywhere. That also makes these cooktops portable. If you are looking for an induction cooktop, here are some of the best deals on Amazon for under Rs 2,000.

Best Amazon deals on induction cooktops

Lifelong 2000W Induction Cooktop

This induction stove from Lifelong comes with seven pre-programmed Indian menu functions, which are custom-made for various dishes. It gives an output of up to 2000W, which means the pans or the utensils you sit on heat up fast. The induction also comes with a resettable thermostat cut-off to protect against overheating. The pan sensor on the cooktop saves power and electricity by automatically going into standby mode when no pan is detected. The Lifelong 2000W Induction Cooktop is currently selling for Rs 1,299, against the listed price of Rs 4,500.

Prestige IRIS ECO 1200W Induction Cooktop

The Prestige IRIS ECO induction cooktop comes with Indian menu options that help you cook foods like chapati, idli, and dosa by pressing a single button. There is an automatic voltage regulator and an anti-magnetic wall that maintain the voltage fluctuations and block surplus magnetic radiations, respectively. The induction cooktop offers a maximum output of 1200W. The company claims the induction cooktop is computer controlled and brings automatic power and temperature control for different foods. The Prestige IRIS ECO induction cooktop is currently selling for Rs 1,399 against the listed price of Rs 2,995.

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800W Induction Cooktop

This cooktop from Pigeon has seven segments LED display for power and temperature. The high-grade electrical circuit protects it against short circuits. The induction cooktop comes with 93-percent energy saving technology. It starts working only when the induction base cookware is properly kept on top of it. The maximum power output of this cooktop is 1800W. The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise induction cooktop is currently available for Rs 1,399, against the listed price of Rs 3,193.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

