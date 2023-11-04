Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: With Diwali just a few days ahead, it’s the festive season in India. Amazon is helping you shop for Diwali by offering crazy deals on tech. As we all know, Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival Sale in the country. The sale not only offers deals on usual electronic products like smartphones and laptops, but also other devices including Diwali tech essentials. If you still haven’t shopped for Diwali, this is the best time.

Let’s see some of the top deals on Diwali tech essentials available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Looking for some fancy Diwali lights? These LED lights by Kerwa have a Golden Kalash design and the head lights up when connected to power. These LED lights can grab anyone’s attention when lit up. In the sale, these lights can be bought for Rs 299, which is slightly cheaper than the usual selling price.

Another unique LED light set is available on Amazon at 63 percent off MRP. The Refulfix LED Lantern Fairy String Lights cost Rs 299 in the Great Indian Festival Sale. As the name suggests, these lights are packed in a lantern-shaped design, giving a unique look. These lights produce warm light, giving the much-needed festive brightness and warmth in your homes.

Gesto Warm White LED Serial String Light is available on Amazon at just Rs 295. These are the basic LED lights that produce warm white light. It’s perfect to decorate your house this Diwali. Gesto claims that the lights stay cool and produce high-intensity and clear illumination. It’s a 19-meter-long light strip, which can be enough for a small area, depending on how you use it.

If you are looking for curtain lights to light up your living room or any other room in your house, you can have a look at XCart’s Curtain String Lights. These string lights are now available at Rs 629 on Amazon. They come with 8 modes, which can be controlled by the remote. With the remote, users can also adjust the brightness and turn them on or off.

These are some of the top deals on Diwali tech essentials available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Do note that the sale will end on November 10, so hurry up and get your favorite Diwali tech essential product right away.