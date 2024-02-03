Amazon Galaxy Tab Fest: Top deals on Samsung tablets

With the start of a new month, Amazon India is back with another fest, the Galaxy Tab Fest. This fest commenced on February 1 and is set to run until February 4. Throughout this fest, Amazon India is offering discounts on various Galaxy Tabs. In addition to this, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 12,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI and debit card EMI. If you’re looking for a tablet, this could be the ideal opportunity. Here’s a list of top Samsung tablets currently available at discounted prices on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

This tablet comes in shades of Blue, Grey, and Pink. It boasts a 10.4-inch TFT screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. At its core, it runs on an octa-core processor and is supported by a robust 7,040mAh battery. The device houses an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera at the front. To enhance your audio experience, it is fitted with dual speakers, AKG, and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently available for Rs 22,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

This tablet comes with an 11-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an 8-core CPU. It has a 13MP rear camera, 12 MP Ultra-wide front camera and quad Speakers by AKG. The tablet packs 8400 mAh Battery and comes with dual SIM support, pSIM + eSIM. It has an S Pen with a bi-directional charging in-box. Both the tablet and S Pen come with IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is currently available for Rs 85,990 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

This tablet comes with 11.0-inch LCD size with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and comes with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support. It has 8,000 mAh (typical) battery with 45W fast charging. It features 13MP + 6MP Rear Dual Camera and 12MP front camera. Other features includes finger print sensor, Dolby Atmos quad speakers and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is currently available for Rs 49,999 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

This tablet comes with 12.4-inch LCD TFT display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm SDM 750G processor and comes with 4G support. It has 10,090mAh (typical) battery with 45W fast charging. It features 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It has AKG dual speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is currently available for Rs 32,999.