Amazon finds: Top vlogging essentials on Amazon

If you want to become a vlogger who captures everything on camera, you may need some equipment to get started. Although, any new smartphone will do the job, having professional gear and equipment may will help you reach heights. Amazon is offering discounts on several electronic products this week. Vlogging essentials is one of the categories that have top products at a discounted price. That said, this could be your best time to purchase vlogging essential products.

We have curated a few vlogging essentials in this article to help make your purchase more informed and convenient. Let’s see the top products.

One gadget that you need to invest the most in is the camera. If you want to be a vlogger, good footage is essential. The Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 is a popular choice by vloggers, not just in India, but also globally. The mirrorless camera is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 59,990.

Buy Now

Joby’s GP3 Gorilla Pod is another essential you may require to kickstart your vlogging career. Vloggers are always on the move, so you may need a gorilla pod to film yourself. It will also act as a stabilizer. The Joby GP3 Gorilla Pod for camera is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,930. It sounds a bit expensive even after the discount, but it’s a sturdy gorilla pod and a popular choice globally.

Buy Now

Audio quality is as important as the video quality. Now, there are several types of microphones you can use such as a shotgun mic, wireless mic, and others. But to get started, you can try a Lavalier microphone as it’s cheaper. Sony’s Stereo Lavlier Auxiliary Mic is available on Amazon at Rs 1,899 and is an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ product. It has a 360-degree rotatable clip and windscreen to minimize wind noise.

Buy Now

These are some of the vlogging essentials you can use to begin and excel your vlogging career. Apart from this, you can also shoot your vlogs with your smartphone’s camera. To stabilize your footage, you can try an electronic phone gimbal, which can be bought under Rs 10,000.

Do note that the prices mentioned here are subject to change, depending on when you purchase them. So if you plan to get any of the products mentioned in this list, hurry up before the prices increase.