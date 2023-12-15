Amazon Finds: Top UV lamps for nails

Are you looking for a UV lamp for your nails? Amazon certainly has a wide range of UV lamps with highlighting features like digital display, timer settings, and LED light. Some of the UV lamp units for nails are available at over 50 percent off. To make your purchase decision quicker, we have curated some of the top options for you in this article.

Pro Roop’s USB UV Nail Lamp is one of the affordable options available at Rs 699 on Amazon. The gadget comes with an On/Off switch, three timer options, and an LED display. It has 24-piece LED beads on the inside. It is advertised to work for all types of UV gel nail polish and LED gel nail polish.

This particular UV lamp for nails is available at Rs 949 on Amazon, which is 53 percent off its MRP. The gadget has a shell-like unit inside which you can place your nails. It comes with a digital display and quick-timer buttons. The product is advertised to generate low heat and is plug-and-play. It has 3 months of warranty.

NAILGIRLS UV Led Lamp for Nails is available at 30 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 1,399. It is an Amazon’s Choice product with 400+ ratings. It has a unique patterned design on the outside. There’s a digital display on the top and three buttons for setting time. The also comes with a Low Heat Mode when setting the timer for 99 seconds. Furthermore, it comes with a sensor to detect your hands.

The more premium option from NAILGIRLS has a handle to carry it and 46 dual LED beads. These beads are said to be durable and are claimed to have 50,000 hours of usage. It is available on Amazon at Rs 1,999. It is another Amazon’s Choice product with a 4.3-star rating. It comes with 4 timer settings and a digital display. This one also has a smart sensor that can detect the placement of your hand and based on it start working.

These are some of the top UV lamp options for nails. Do note that the prices mentioned in the article are subject to change depending on when you plan to purchase.