comscore

Follow Us on

  • ENG
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon finds: Top streaming sticks under Rs 5,000

Amazon finds: Top streaming sticks under Rs 5,000

Are you planning to give your old television a smart upgrade? Here are top streaming stick options that you can buy in India.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Jan 08, 2024, 08:03 PM IST

Streaming Sticks
Streaming Sticks

Story Highlights

  • Amazon India offers a host of electronic devices to the buyers.
  • Alexa fans can buy Amazon Fire TV Stick.
  • Android users can also buy Mi TV Stick.

Amazon Finds: Streaming sticks are an easy way to give your old television a smart upgrade. Streaming sticks not only give users access to TV channels but also to Over-The-Top (OTT) apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV, and Zee5 among other things. So, if you are planning to give your TV an upgrade, here are top streaming stick options that you can buy in India.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 date announced: Details here

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top deals on juicers, smoothie makers

This device costs Rs 4,499. This streaming stick includes the third generations Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. It supports a host of OTT apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus among others. It offers Full HD picture quality and Dolby Atmos Audio. It also features support for compatible Bluetooth headphones.

 

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

amazonXiaomi

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

    • Select Language