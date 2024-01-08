Amazon finds: Top streaming sticks under Rs 5,000

Amazon Finds: Streaming sticks are an easy way to give your old television a smart upgrade. Streaming sticks not only give users access to TV channels but also to Over-The-Top (OTT) apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV, and Zee5 among other things. So, if you are planning to give your TV an upgrade, here are top streaming stick options that you can buy in India.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

This device costs Rs 4,499. This streaming stick includes the third generations Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. It supports a host of OTT apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus among others. It offers Full HD picture quality and Dolby Atmos Audio. It also features support for compatible Bluetooth headphones.