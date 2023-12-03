Amazon finds: Top portable blender under Rs 2,500

A bottle blender juicer is a handy appliance to have during summers and other seasons too, as it eliminates the need to transport a large and heavy juicer. It can be used to make anything from fresh juices and smoothies to baby food on the go, making it a practical and versatile appliance. By using a bottle blender, you can easily and quickly increase your fruit and vegetable intake. However, purchasing a hand-press blender bottle can be tricky. To help you out, here are some of the best quality blender bottles available online.

InstaCuppa Portable Blender

This is portable, compact and lightweight blender with 400milliliters capacity. It comes with 4000 mAh battery and 230Watts motor. It is dishwasher safe.

InstaCuppa Portable Blender is currently available for Rs 2,099.

Blenlabs Portable Blender

This blender comes with a powerful 7.4V copper motor and 6 ultra-sharp stainless steel blades. It reaches speed of 20,000𝙍𝙋𝙈. It effortlessly pulverizes fruits, vegetables, and ice. It comes with a powerful 4000mAh battery, it can be fully charged in just 3-5 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨 via Type C charging. It is made of BPA-free, eco-friendly, food-grade and non-toxic material. It has a capacity of 400ml.

Blenlabs Portable Blender is currently available for Rs 1,899.

BlendLife Pro

This blender has a capacity of 400ml. It comes with intuitive buttons and is made from BPA-Free materials. It is battery powered and comes with Type-C Charging Cable for convenient charging.

BlendLife Pro is currently available for Rs 2,299.