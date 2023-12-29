If you have finally decided to go the smart way by converting your house to a smart home, then there are a couple of things you need to consider. To make a smart home, you’ll need to replace traditional things at home with smart electric ones. Amazon certainly has a wide range of smart home products on the platform. These products are available at a discounted price and will help you make your home smarter.

We have curated a list of a few gadgets that you can purchase on Amazon to make your home a smart home. Let’s take a look at the gadgets.

Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug is available on Amazon at only Rs 999. As the name suggests, it’s a smart plug that will replace the traditional plug in your house. When you plug an adapter into this, you can turn the plugged-in gadget on or off from your phone. It also supports Amazon Alexa, meaning you can give voice commands to control the plugged-in gadget.

Philips Wiz Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Bulb is another basic product you can use at your home. The smart bulb can be fitted anywhere in your house and can be controlled from your smartphone. This means you can not only turn on the bulb, but also change its shades, brightness, and more. Again, it works with Amazon Alexa so the bulb can be turned on with voice inputs.

TP-Link’s Tapo 360-degree Home Security Camera is available on Amazon at Rs 2,099, which is 36 percent off its listed MRP. This particular indoor home security camera is Wi-Fi and Alexa enabled. It has features like motion detection and sound and light alarm.

Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Doorbell is available for 40 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 5,989. The smart doorbell has a 1080p camera and it can be connected to your smartphone. It also has Amazon Alexa support. The device has features like an intruder alarm system, instant visitor video call, and others.

Now, to control all the devices above, Amazon’s Echo Dot 5th Gen can help you. It’s a smart voice assistant speaker, that can do plenty of tasks for you such as controlling all supported devices at home, reading daily news, and more. It can also provide weather updates with simple voice commands.

Apart from this, there are several other smart home products available on Amazon. You can look for a smart fan that’s Wi-Fi and Alexa enabled, a Smart Air Conditioner, and even daily essentials can become smart by replacing traditional ones with electric devices.