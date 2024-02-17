Amazon finds: Top deals on semi-automatic washing machines

Semi-automatic washing machines are a popular choice for those who are looking for a budget-friendly option. Unlike fully automatic washing machines, semi-automatic machines require manual intervention in some parts of the washing process. For instance, you need to add water manually, move the clothes from the washing tub to the drying tub, and set the timer manually. However, semi-automatic machines are still a popular choice in many households because they are more affordable and consume less water and electricity. They are also ideal for smaller families or those who do not have a lot of laundry to do. With a range of sizes and features available in the market, semi-automatic washing machines offer a convenient and efficient way to do laundry without breaking the bank. Here are some options on Amazon that you can consider.

Best Amazon deals on semi-automatic washing machines

Samsung 6 kg, 5-star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

READ MORE Amazon Mega electronic Days sale: Top deals on smartwatches under Rs 5000

If you are looking for a semi-automatic top-load washing machine that is economical, efficient and easy to use, you should consider the Samsung refrigerator. This washing machine has a capacity of 6 kg, which is suitable for small families. It also has a 5-star energy rating, which means it consumes less water and energy than other models. The Samsung refrigerator comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the motor. The motor has a speed of 700 RPM, which allows for faster wash and drying cycles. You can choose from three wash programs: heavy, normal and soak, depending on your laundry needs. The Samsung refrigerator also features the Air Turbo Drying System, which reduces drying times by removing more water from the clothes. This model is currently available for Rs 9,090, instead of the listed price of Rs 9,900.

Buy Now on Amazon

Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

If you are looking for a semi-automatic top loading washing machine that is energy-efficient, powerful and convenient, you might want to consider the Samsung 7 kg model. This washing machine has a 5-star energy rating, which means it consumes less electricity and saves you money on your bills. It also has a 1400 RPM motor that delivers fast and effective washing performance, with faster spin speeds that reduce drying time and ensure cleaner clothes. The Samsung 7 kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine is suitable for small to medium sized families who want a hassle-free and economical laundry solution. It is currently selling for Rs 10,390, instead of the listed price of Rs 13,550.

Buy Now on Amazon

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

If you are looking for a semi-automatic washing machine that is economical, low on water and energy consumption, and has both washing and drying functions, you might want to consider the Samsung refrigerator with Rat Away Feature. This machine has a capacity of 7 kg (wash), which is suitable for 3 – 4 members, and a spin tub capacity of 5.5 kg. It also has a 5-star energy rating, which means it consumes only 0.0105 KWh/kg/cycle of energy and 17.72 L/Kg/Cycle of water. The machine comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 5-year warranty on the motor. You can choose from three wash programs: gentle, normal, and strong, depending on the type of fabric and the level of dirtiness. The Samsung refrigerator with Rat Away Feature is a reliable and efficient semi-automatic washing machine that can handle your laundry needs. It is currently selling for Rs 11,490, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 16,090.