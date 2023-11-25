If you travel often and worry about cleaning and drying your clothes on vacations, then you must check out a portable mini washing machine. Unlike the regular washing machine at our home, which is big and bulky in size, you can carry a foldable washer and spin dryer with you.

A foldable washer and spin dryer or portable mini washing machine can come in handy for quickly getting your clothes washed and dried. It also doesn’t cost much. That said, let’s take a look at some of the top compact and portable mini-washing machines to buy online.

Amazon has some good options at an affordable price. The range starts from Rs 1,999 and goes up to Rs 2,949.

This portable mini washing machine a.k.a foldable washer and spin dryer is available at Rs 1,999 on Amazon. It is also an Amazon’s Choice product. As the name suggests, it’s foldable, which means it can be expanded when used and collapsed when not in use. The product is made up of ABS plastic. As for the the spin dryer, it has a pulsator to dry clothes. There there are three timer options on the gadget: 1 minute, 5 minute, and 10 minute.

This is another portable mini washing machine that you can consider on Amazon. It is available at 46 percent off MRP. It is now priced at Rs 2,699. This portable washing machine has a knob to control the time for washing and spin drying. Thank to its folding nature, it can be stored in your travel bag. It is recommended for baby clothes as well as for things like handkerchief, socks, etc.

GRINCHAT’s portable washing machine and mini washer is priced at Rs 2,799, which is 53 percent off its MRP. The portable washing machine has a foldable design making it easy to carry on the gop. It has 11 litres of capacity and has features like a pulsator for drying clothes, timer options, and a transparent lid. This particular washer and spin dryer product comes in pink color. It is claimed to be suitable for baby clothes and small clothings including inner garment.

These are some of the top portable mini washing machines available on Amazon. Hurry up and purchase as the prices mentioned in this article may change, depending on when you plan to purchase.