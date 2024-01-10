Amazon finds: Top deals on oil filled radiators under Rs 10,000

When the weather gets cold and frosty, especially at night, you need more than just warm clothes to cope. You also need a home appliance that can make your room cosy and pleasant. That’s where room heaters come in handy. They operate on various technologies and principles, and they have different prices. You can choose from fan heaters, Halogen heaters, or oil-filled heaters. Oil-filled heaters are a good option because they heat the room by convection, which ensures a uniform distribution of heat. In addition to this, they consume less electricity and help you save on your bill. To help you find the best oil heaters for this winter, we have compiled a list of the top ones.

Borosil Volcano 9 Fin

This radiator is equipped with 9 fins and consumes 2400 W of power. It comes with an in-built fan that helps to disseminate the heat to the room. It is equipped with 3 heat settings and adjustable thermostat.

Borosil Volcano 9 Fin is currently available for Rs 4,999.

Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus

This radiator consumes 2900 watts of power and has three distinct heat settings(1000W/1500W/2500W). Its safety features include an adjustable thermostat, manual thermal cut-out, auto-thermal cut-out and safety tilt switch.

Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus is currently available for Rs 9,400.

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater

This oil-filled radiator comes with 9 fins that allow the heat to be transferred more rapidly. It has an adjustable thermostat to maintain the desired room temperature. The radiator comes with castor wheels with a mounting plate for easy mobility. It consumes 2000 watts of power.

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater is currently available for Rs 6,299.

Usha 4209 FU PTC U Shaped 9 Fin

This radiator comes with new U-shaped fins and castor wheels for easy moveability. It has a compact size and 3 heating positions with a temperature adjustment thermostat. It consumes 8,890 watts of power.

Usha 4209 FU PTC U Shaped 9 Fin is currently available for Rs 8,890.

Orient Electric Comforter collection 9 fin

This radiator comes with high-quality diathermic oil and S-shaped fins. It has a PTC fan that ensures a quick and uniform spread of warmth. The radiator comes with three adjustable thermostat settings: low, medium, and high. It has built-in castor wheels and consumes 2,400 watts of power.

Orient Electric Comforter collection 9 fin is currently available for Rs 8,346.