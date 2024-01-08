Amazon finds: Top deals on juicers, smoothie makers

As you explore the world of juicers and smoothie makers, you’ll discover different types and features that can make choosing the right one a bit overwhelming. There are two main types of juicers: centrifugal and masticating. Centrifugal juicers are fast and efficient but they can be noisy and leave some juice behind. Masticating juicers are slower and more costly, but they extract more juice and produce higher-quality juice. Smoothie makers, however, are a class of their own. They’re designed to blend ingredients into smoothies and can even crush ice. With powerful motors and durable blades, they’re perfect for handling the toughest smoothie ingredients. If you are looking for a juicer or a smoothie maker, here are the best options we have handpicked for you as Amazon is currently offering deals on them.

Best Amazon deals on juicers and smoothie makers

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder – Smoothie Maker

This juicer-cum-smoothie maker from NutriPro is the best in class. It lets you make smoothies and juices within seconds, thanks to its powerful 500W copper motor that can grind almost any food. This machine is also suitable for dry grinding and making chutneys and dips. The package includes a sipper, as well for people who want to enjoy their smoothies or juices on the go. The NutriPro Juicer and Smoothie Maker is currently available for Rs 1,979, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 5,000.

Borosil Easy Juicer Cold Press Slow Juicer

This juicer uses the cold-pressing technique to extract juices from fruits, making it more efficient as the juicer includes fibres for better nutritional value. The juicer uses a low speed of 55 RPM to squeeze fruits and vegetables, preventing oxidation and helping you get the real taste. This juicer is slim and portable and comes with a reverse motor function, which helps you clean any pulp blockages. The Borosil Easy Juicer Cold Press Slow Juicer is currently available for Rs 3,993, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 4,990.

Bostton Vistara Black Pro Juicer

This juicer from Bostton is claimed to juice the toughest fruits and vegetables effortlessly using the powerful 750W motor. It is designed for easy cleaning, thanks to the QuickClean technology. An integrated pulp container collects all the pulp, leaving no traces of it anywhere else in the entire machine. The juicer comes with different speed settings, giving you full control over the process. The Bostton Vistara Black Pro Juicer is currently selling for Rs 1,699, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,999.