Amazon finds: Top deals on induction cooktops

Induction cooktops have become a popular choice for many households due to their efficiency and safety features. Unlike traditional cooktops that use gas or electric heating elements, induction cooktops use electromagnetic fields to heat the cookware directly. This results in faster and more even heating, making cooking a more efficient process. Moreover, induction cooktops have the advantage of only heating the cookware and not the surrounding area, making them much safer to use. This feature also means that there is no risk of gas leaks or fire, as they do not rely on gas or flames for heating. If you are looking to buy an induction cooktop, here are the deals that you can check out.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on body groomers

Best Amazon deals on Induction Cooktops

This induction stove made by Lifelong is equipped with seven pre-programmed Indian menu functions, designed for various types of dishes. It can generate a power output of up to 2000W, which means that the pans or utensils placed on it will heat up quickly. Moreover, the induction cooktop has a resettable thermostat cut-off to prevent overheating. The pan sensor on the cooktop saves energy and electricity by automatically switching to standby mode when no pan is detected. Currently, the Lifelong 2000W Induction Cooktop is available for Rs 1,599, which is a significant discount compared to its original price of Rs 4,500.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Prestige IRIS ECO induction cooktop comes with Indian menu options that help you cook foods like chapati, idli, and dosa by pressing a single button. There is an automatic voltage regulator and an anti-magnetic wall that maintain the voltage fluctuations and block surplus magnetic radiations, respectively. The induction cooktop offers a maximum output of 1200W. The company claims the induction cooktop is computer controlled and brings automatic power and temperature control for different foods. The Prestige IRIS ECO induction cooktop is currently selling for Rs 1,599 against the listed price of Rs 2,995.

Buy Now on Amazon

This cooktop from Pigeon has seven segments LED display for power and temperature. The high-grade electrical circuit protects it against short circuits. The induction cooktop comes with 93-percent energy saving technology. It starts working only when the induction base cookware is properly kept on top of it. The maximum power output of this cooktop is 1800W. The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise induction cooktop is currently available for Rs 1,599, against the listed price of Rs 3,193.