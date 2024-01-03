Amazon finds: Top deals on earbuds from Boat, JBL, more

In today’s hectic world, you need a good pair of Truly Wireless earbuds. TWS earbuds give you many benefits that wired earphones don’t, such as more freedom and comfort without any wires, and a stylish look that beats their low-cost alternatives. Plus, since most smartphones now don’t have a headphone jack, TWS are the only way for many smartphone users to get a smooth audio experience. Check out these amazing deals on the best TWS earbuds.

boAt Airdopes 170

These earbuds offer a total playtime of up to 50HRS, including up to 9HRS of playtime per earbud. It comes with Beast Mode for low latency and has 13mm audio drivers. It can give up to 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. These earbuds support Bluetooth v5.3 wireless technology and IPX4 water resistance. It has touch control for playback, hands-free voice calls and activated default voice assistant.

boAt Airdopes 170 is currently available for Rs 1,299.

Buy Now on Amazon

Noise Buds VS104 Max

These earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation up to 25 dB and offer up to 45-hour playtime. It has a quad mic with ENC and Instacharge that gives 180 minutes of playtime on 10 10-minute charge. It comes with a 13mm audio driver.

Noise Buds VS104 Max is currently available for Rs 1,799.

Buy Now on Amazon

JBL Tune 235NC

These earbuds come with Active Noise Cancelling technology with 4 mics on the earbud and offers 40 (30+10) hours of playtime with Bluetooth (ANC OFF) and with ANC ON provides you playtime of 8 Hours on the earbuds and 24 Hours from the case. The earbuds come with 6mm audio drivers.

JBL Tune 235NC is currently available for Rs 3,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

boAt Airdopes 200 Plus

These earbuds offer 100 hours of playback per charge and are equipped with Quad Mics ENx technology. It has 13mm audio drivers and 50ms low latency beast mode. It gives 60 minutes of playback with just 5 minutes of charging. The earbuds have IPX5 sweat and splash resistance and they support Bluetooth v5.3 technology.

boAt Airdopes 200 Plus is currently available for Rs 1,599.

Buy Now on Amazon

Boult Audio Z40

These earbuds offer 60 hours of total playtime and also give 100 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. It has Environmental Noise Cancellation mode that wards off unwanted noise and Low latency gaming mode. These earbuds come with 10mm BoomX tech drivers.

Boult Audio Z40 is currently available for Rs 1,199.