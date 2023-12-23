Amazon finds: Top dash cams you can buy for your car

It is undeniable that India has some of the worst traffic and road conditions in the world. Drivers need to be extremely careful, as they face various hazards such as wandering animals and irresponsible drivers. Every day, nearly 1130 accidents occur on Indian roads. Not only are accidents frequent, but so are cases of road rage, which often lead to injuries for those involved. Therefore, it is highly recommended to invest in a good-quality dashcam, as it can help you prove your case in case of an accident. However, dashcam technology is constantly improving. Even a basic front-facing dash cam is better than having no protection at all. The standard dash cam only captures what is in front of the windshield. However, there is also an option to get a dash cam that records what’s behind the car, either as a separate device or as an upgrade.

Qubo Car Dash Camera

It can record at Full HD 1080p at 30FPS and has Sigmastar main processor, 2 MP CMOS Image sensor and Infra-Red filter lens. It captures more light for improved low light videos and has wide FOV to cover 4-6 lanes simultaneously. It gives good low light performance by class A lenses and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) video system. It supports up to 256 GB SD card and has an operating temperature range from -5 ⁰C to 65 ⁰C. Dashcam Pro creates a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to your phone.

Qubo Car Dash Camera is available for Rs 3,490.

Transcend DrivePro Dash Camera

It has a STARVIS high-sensitivity image sensor for night time filming and comes with a 140° wide angle lens for the best field of view. It can record 1080P Full HD recording at 60fps and comes with a built-in battery.

Transcend DrivePro Dash Camera is available for Rs 8,499.

DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera

It is equipped with a 2MP CMOS image sensor and can capture videos in 1080p resolution. It is reputed for recording crisp videos in daylight and maintaining good visibility in low-light conditions. Offering a broad 140-degree view, it is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera is available for Rs 3,299.

70mai A400 Dual Channel Car Dash Cam

The A400 records in QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. It has 145° wide-angle FOV and records the front and back simultaneously. The built-in G-sensor can detect sudden shakes or collisions while your car is off, and will automatically start recording to capture any potential incidents. With WDR technology, the A400 automatically adjusts exposure balance when recording in low-light or high-contrast environments. F2.0 large aperture pulls in more light to brighten up dark scenes.

70mai A400 Dual Channel Car Dash Cam is available for Rs 8,999.