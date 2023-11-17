comscore
  • Amazon finds: Top 5 tech devices you need for a cozy winter at home

Winter is coming. Ahead of that, we have listed five gadgets that you need in your home for a cozy winter experience. Check list here.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 17, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Winters

Amazon finds: Winter is coming and it’s time to cuddle up in bed with a warm blanket and a hot cup of coffee. While these options are good, there are other things or gadgets that you can include in your room to make the most of winters. So, here we have listed five gadgets that you need for a comfortable and a cozy winter experience at home. Check list here:

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

It costs Rs 1,174 and it comes in a single White colour variant. It is ideal for a small or a medium room only with an area of up to 250 sqft. It has a two-heat setting knob and a cool body for easy usage.

Ross Heating Bag, Hot Water Bag

It costs Rs 229. It can be used for around 120 minutes after electric charging for around five to 10 minutes. This electric heating pad is effective for treating sports injuries, arthritis, stiff necks, backaches, muscle pains, cramps, hypothermia, sprains, and developing pains. It’s also ideal for keeping warm during winters. It can operate without the need for water refill.

Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer

It costs Rs 1,868 for the single bed variant and it comes in Grey, Red, Blue, Creme, Pink and Violet colour variants. It comes with three heat settings and it is capable of keeping your bed warm for around 12 hours.

Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle

It costs Rs 899 for the variant with 1.2L of capacity and Rs 1,299 for 1.5L capacity. It comes with three heat settings and is ideal not just for boiling water, tea and milk but also for cooking noodles and soup.

XECH Electric Kettle For Travel Hot Water Mini Kettle

It costs Rs 1,999. It comes with an LED indicator and it is capable of boiling water in just five minutes. It can also be used to boil water for tea, green tea, coffee, instant noodles, and it’s ideal for both home and office.

