Amazon finds: Top 5 night lamps under Rs 500 for a good night's sleep

Amazon India has a host of interesting night lamp options that you can use in your room and your kids' room. Here are our top picks.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 23, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

Night Lamp
Story Highlights

  • Night Lamps are essentially for the times when you don't want bright lights in your room.
  • They help you navigate in your room amid darkness.
  • Amazon India has a host of interesting night lamp options.

Amazon finds: Night lamps are a quite a useful gizmo. They not only illuminate a dark area at night, but they also let users move around the house in the absence of bright lights. Their limited brightness ensures people in a room don’t get disturbed even as others wake up to get some water or check time. While there are smaller lamps available in the market that serve the purpose, most of them are not exciting and a lot of them don’t with the room’s decor. So, here we have listed a bunch of light lamp ideas that will brighten up your room. Here’s the list:

NIYAMAX Star Master Projector with USB Wire

It costs Rs 379, and it includes three buttons to control the lamp. In addition to a power button, it also has a button to change the colour of the light and another button to control rotation. It can be controlled using four AAA size batteries and using DC power.

Brand Conquer Crystal Rose Diamond Lamp for Bedroom

It costs Rs 499 and it includes an LED light source that can produce lights in 16 different colours. Users can touch the top of the light to turn on/off and adjust the color of the light. You can either operate it using a DC source or using battery that can be charged using a USB cable.

TARAM Night Lamp Night Light

It costs Rs 217 and it offers light in three colours — warm white, natural white and cool white. It offers more than 1,0000 hours of lamp life and it is ideal to be used in kids’ room.

Ascension Owl Plug in Night Light for Kids

It costs Rs 302, and it comes with light sensors that turn the light off automatically when it detects light in the room. The LED light in it offers more than 50,000 hours of continuous usage.

TARAMPRO Night Lamp Night Light Energy Saving LED Plug in Lamp for Children

It costs Rs 251 and it offers light in a single warm white colour variant. It is easy to plug anywhere and it consumes low energy in day-to-day usage.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

