Amazon finds: Top 5 night lamps under Rs 500 for a good night's sleep

Amazon finds: Night lamps are a quite a useful gizmo. They not only illuminate a dark area at night, but they also let users move around the house in the absence of bright lights. Their limited brightness ensures people in a room don’t get disturbed even as others wake up to get some water or check time. While there are smaller lamps available in the market that serve the purpose, most of them are not exciting and a lot of them don’t with the room’s decor. So, here we have listed a bunch of light lamp ideas that will brighten up your room. Here’s the list:

It costs Rs 379, and it includes three buttons to control the lamp. In addition to a power button, it also has a button to change the colour of the light and another button to control rotation. It can be controlled using four AAA size batteries and using DC power.

It costs Rs 499 and it includes an LED light source that can produce lights in 16 different colours. Users can touch the top of the light to turn on/off and adjust the color of the light. You can either operate it using a DC source or using battery that can be charged using a USB cable.

It costs Rs 217 and it offers light in three colours — warm white, natural white and cool white. It offers more than 1,0000 hours of lamp life and it is ideal to be used in kids’ room.

It costs Rs 302, and it comes with light sensors that turn the light off automatically when it detects light in the room. The LED light in it offers more than 50,000 hours of continuous usage.

It costs Rs 251 and it offers light in a single warm white colour variant. It is easy to plug anywhere and it consumes low energy in day-to-day usage.