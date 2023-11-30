Amazon finds: Top 5 must have gadgets for gaming enthusiasts

To enhance your gaming, you need the right gaming accessories. They can help you boost your gaming skills and become a pro gamer. You cannot depend on old and ordinary computer accessories for the best or professional gaming experience. So, you should look for good gaming accessories. A good gaming headset is essential for immersive audio so you can listen to every sound and communicate with your teammates. A gaming mouse with adjustable DPI and programmable buttons lets you have accurate control and personalize your gaming experience. A mechanical gaming keyboard has fast switches that improve your typing speed and gaming performance. These are all accessories that can definitely elevate your gaming. Here are 5 must have gadgets from gaming enthusiasts.

Logitech G502

This gaming mouse comes with 11 customisable buttons and onboard memory. The mouse is compatible with Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.11 or later and Chrome OS. It features include 1:1 tracking, 400+ IPS, and 100 – 25,600 max DPI sensitivity plus zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration. It has up to five removable 3.6g weights inside the mouse for personalized weight and balance tuning. It has customisable lights.

Logitech G502 is currently available for Rs 4,195.

Redragon Kumara K552

This gaming keyboard comes with dust proof mechanical switches, 19 different lighting effects and game modes. It has six colours multiple brightness level. The keyboard has high-quality durable metal-abs construction with plate-mounted mechanical keys and switches. Its all 87 keys are conflict free with nkey rollover featuring 12 multimedia keyboard keys. It comes with gold-plated high-speed corrosion free USB connector for a reliable connection.

Redragon Kumara K552 is currently available for Rs 2,299.

Sony PlayStation Pulse

This headphone is compatibility with PS5, PS4, PS VR, Windows, Mac OS and mobile phones.

It comes with dual hidden noise-cancelling microphones with easy access controls to mic mute, master volume and in-game audio. It has USB Type-C charging, gloss detailing and ultra-sleek finish.

Sony PlayStation Pulse is currently available for Rs 7,650.

Dowinx Gaming Chair

This chair comes with linkage armrest and the massage lumbar pillow with a fits-all USB port. It has high level mobility supported by a 360-degree swivel and ultra-smooth caster wheels; 90°-165° reclining for working, gaming, reading or napping; 20° controllable rocking and retractable footrest for relaxing. It has up to 350lbs capacity, adjustable seat height, highly flexible head pillow and lumbar support. It is made from alloy frame covered in quality hand-sewing PU leather and 5-inch high density foam.

Dowinx Gaming Chair is currently available for Rs 18,900.

Zinq Cool Slate

This is an ergonomic laptop cooler and stand with four inclination angle options. It has angled modulated design for comfortable operation. This cooling pad can also be used as a laptop stand for the correct angle of viewing.

Zinq Cool Slate is currently available for Rs 999.