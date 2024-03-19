comscore
  • Amazon finds: Top 5 Bluetooth speakers for your Holi party

Amazon finds: Top 5 Bluetooth speakers for your Holi party

Holi 2024 is right around the corner. Ahead of the festival of colours, here are five Bluetooth speakers that you can use at your Holi party.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Mar 19, 2024, 03:51 PM IST

Holi
Holi

Story Highlights

  • Holi 2024 is right around the corner.
  • A lot of people are busy preparing for Holi parties.
  • Here are five Bluetooth speakers for your Holi party.

Holi is right around the corner. Ahead of the festival of colours, a lot of people are busy preparing for the Holi party at their homes. This not only includes inviting all the family members and friends, but also finalising the food and drinks menu and getting the music system in place. So, if you are planning to host Holi party at your home this year, here are our top five Bluetooth speaker recommendations for you:

JBL Flip 5

This Bluetooth speaker costs Rs 7,999 and it comes in a total of 11 colour variants. It comes with a water and dust resistant IPX7 rating and a playtime of 12 hours. It features JBL Pure Bass Sound that is coupled with JBL Bass Radiator for an advanced audio experience.

Sony SRS-XB100

This Bluetooth speaker costs Rs 3,990 and it comes in a total of 8 colour variants including Tauple, Orange and Pink. It comes with a water and dust resistant IP67 rating that makes it immune to occasional splashes of water. It comes with an additional UV coating for durability. It offers a runtime of up to 12 hours. It features Sony’s Deep Bass sound.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

This wireless speaker costs Rs 15,900 and it comes in a total of six colour variants including Stone Blue and Red. It comes with a water and dust resistant IP67 rating and it offers up to 12 hours of charge. Additionally, it offers Bose’s immersive sound.

boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker

This Bluetooth speaker costs Rs 1,599 and it comes in Navy, Charcoal and Red colour variants. It delivers a 10W of audio output with a 1,800mAh battery. It has Bluetooth v5.0 and AUX port for connectivity and IPX5 dust and water protecting layer.

boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker

This speaker costs Rs 4,299 and it comes in six colour variants. It comes with IPX5 dust and water-resistant coating. It offers up to five hours of playtime. It comes with RGB LEDs that helps in creating a fun music session.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

amazonAmazon IndiaHoli

