Amazon finds: Deals on travel must-have products

Whether you are travelling on a train, a bus, or a flight, there are a few things that have to have with you. You must always keep a power adapter that is compatible with all sorts of devices, a book that can be your travel companion, a hand sanitiser so that you are able to maintain hygiene on the go, wireless earbuds so that the inconvenient sounds around you do not disturb you, and a lot of other things. If you are planning to travel anytime soon, you must get yourself some of these items. The best thing is that Amazon right now is offering big discounts on these items that you must check out.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on electric mosquito killer lamps

Best Amazon deals on travel must-haves

The Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the best wireless earbuds on the market right now. These earbuds offer intelligently optimised active noise cancellation that can be personalised according to the sound you want. The Bose earbuds come with a Bose Fit Kit, which includes three pairs of ear tips to fit all sorts of ear sizes. Bose claims a battery runtime of up to six hours with noise cancellation turned on. The Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II are available at the current price of Rs 19,399, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 25,900.

READ MORE Amazon deals: Best savings on electric instant pots

Buy Now on Amazon

This travel pillow is made using durable memory foam, which is designed to take the shape of your neck while giving the perfect cushioning for the neck. It has an ergonomic shape that has been designed keeping in mind the human body structure to ensure the neck has the right support while bending to either side or backwards. It is a 3-in-1 combo that includes an eye mask and a pair of earplugs to avoid blockage in the ear. This neckrest pillow is currently available for Rs 849, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 2,000.

Buy Now on Amazon

Compiled from the favourite trips of National Geographic’s legendary travel writers, Drives of a Lifetime spans the globe to reveal the best celebrated and lesser-known road trips on the planet. Inside this fully updated and revised edition–featuring more than 20 new drives–you’ll find routes through spectacular landscapes, ideas for quick getaways, leisurely journeys of discovery, and revelations of secret worlds beyond Google Maps. Drives of a Lifetime is currently available for Rs 2,279 on Amazon for the Kindle.