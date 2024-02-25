Amazon finds: Best deals on laptops for students

As a student, having a reliable laptop is essential for academic success. Laptops offer the convenience of portability, making it easy to take notes in class, work on assignments in the library or coffee shop, and even attend virtual lectures from the comfort of your own home. When choosing a laptop for school, it’s important to consider factors such as battery life, storage capacity, processing speed, and durability. You’ll also want to think about your budget and whether you need specific features such as a touchscreen or a graphics card for design or gaming purposes. Ultimately, investing in a quality laptop will pay off in the long run by helping you stay organised, productive, and on top of your academic responsibilities. However, budget-friendly options are not bad either and can offer good value for money without costing a bomb. Here are some best laptop options on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on laptops for students

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

The ASUS VivoBook 15 is a feature-packed laptop that combines style and performance. It features a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core processor, providing the necessary horsepower for various tasks. The laptop boasts a crisp and clear 15.6-inch LED-backlit LCD with an HD resolution of 1366×768, offering an immersive viewing experience. The 180° lay-flat hinge allows for flexible usage, whether you’re working or watching content. With its modern colours and sleek geometric design, the VivoBook 15 is a bold choice for those seeking both functionality and aesthetics. This laptop is currently available for Rs 23,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 33,990.

HP Chromebook x360

The HP Chromebook x360 is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop designed for everyday computing. It features an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, making it suitable for multitasking and browsing. The laptop comes with 4GB LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM (onboard) and 64GB eMMC storage, along with 100GB Google Cloud storage for one year. The 14-inch HD touchscreen display offers a micro-edge design, 220 nits brightness, and a resolution of 1366×768, covering 45 percent NTSC. Graphics are handled by Intel UHD Graphics. The slim and flexible design makes it easy to carry anywhere, while the full-sized keyboard ensures comfortable typing. The HP Chromebook x360 is currently selling for Rs 26,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 33,578.

Acer One 14

The Acer One 14 is a reliable laptop for students that offers a balance of performance, portability, and value. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, which provides efficient multitasking capabilities for running multiple applications and browser tabs simultaneously. The 14-inch display boasts an HD resolution of 1366 x 768, featuring an anti-glare LED-backlit TFT LCD panel. For memory and storage, the Acer One 14 includes 8GB of high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM, allowing smooth multitasking, and a 256GB SSD for fast boot-up times and data transfer speeds. The Acer One 14 is presently selling for Rs 28,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 38,999.