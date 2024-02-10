Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Amazon is hosting the Fab Phones Fest ahead of Valentine’s Day. The sale began on February 10 and will end on February 14 on the platform. As the name suggests, the sale is exclusively for mobile phones. Smartphones from across different price ranges have been discounted. If you are someone who’s looking to purchase a budget smartphone for under Rs 20,000, this is probably the best time. Thanks to the sale, there are now several options under the Rs 20,000 price segment to choose from.

We have curated some of the top smartphone deals available under Rs 20,000 in the sale. Let’s take a look at the deals.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999 on Amazon. However, with bank offers, it can be purchased for Rs 18,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options – Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray. It sports a 6.72-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a 108MP triple rear camera system. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It boots on Android 13 OS and has OxygenOS on top.

Redmi Note 13 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 on the platform. Additionally, there’s bank discount of up to Rs 1,349. The smartphone features a slim body with 7.6mm thickness. It sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution support. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device runs on Android 13 OS and has MIUI 14 on top.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 and has Rs 1,500 coupon discount. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has LED lights on the back. It boasts a 50MP dual camera system on the rear. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. The smartphone boots on Android 13 OS and has HiOS on top.

