Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Amazon has announced the Fab Phones Fest ahead of Valentine’s Day. The sale offers big discounts on smartphones across different price ranges. If you are someone who’s looking to purchase an affordable phone in the entry-level segment, this is probably the best time. There are now several options under the Rs 10,000 price segment to choose from.

To help make your purchase quicker and more informed, we have curated some of the top smartphone deals in this article. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy M04 is now available at Rs 6,999 on Amazon, down from its usual selling price of Rs 8,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch dew-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a dual camera system on the back with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. Upfront, there’s a 5MP camera for selfies. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard charging speed.

Realme Narzo N55 is priced at Rs 10,999, but with a Rs 1,000 bank offer, it can be purchased for Rs 9999. The smartphone has a 6.72-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It has 90Hz refresh rate support. There’s a 64MP dual camera system on the back. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 13 OS.

Itel P55 5G is priced at Rs 10, 499 and has a coupon discount of Rs 500. At an effective price of Rs 9,999, it is one of the most popular phones in the Rs 10,000 segment. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It boasts a 50MP dual camera system on the back. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device boots on Android 13 OS.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available at Rs 10,990 on Amazon. Additionally, there’s up to Rs 1,000 bank discount taking the final price under Rs 10,000. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch dew-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a 50MP triple-rear camera system and a 13MP selfie snapper. It is powered by Exynos 1330 chipset and has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery and runs on Android 13 OS.