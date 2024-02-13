Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on smartphones under Rs 10,000

As the demand for smartphones has been increasing, the market has become quite competitive. With so many options available, it can be challenging to find a good smartphone without breaking the bank. However, there are many great options for smartphones under Rs 10,000. These devices are perfect for those who are looking for a budget-friendly option but still want a reliable phone. Some popular options in this price range include Tecno Spark Go 2024, Samsung Galaxy M04, and Redmi 13C. These smartphones offer good performance, decent cameras, and long battery life. While they may not have all the bells and whistles of more expensive models, they are a great choice for those on a budget. So, if you are looking for a phone for under Rs 10,000, Amazon is currently offering the best deals on some phones during the Fab Phones Fest.

Best Amazon deals on smartphones under Rs 10,000

Redmi 13C

If you are looking for a smartphone that can handle your gaming needs and more, you might want to check out the new model that features a high-performance MediaTek G85 processor, 8GB of RAM, including 4GB virtual, a stunning 6.74″ HD+ 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 50MP AI triple camera. The smartphone also has a fast side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a large 5000mAh battery that can last for a long time on a single charge. It has a sleek design and comes in various colours to suit your style. The Redmi 13C is currently available for Rs 7,999 against the listed price of Rs 11,999.

Tecno Spark Go 2024

If you are looking for a smartphone that combines function with style, the Tecno Spark Go is a good option. It features a 6.56-inch Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate. You can also enjoy a fully immersive listening experience with the segment-first Dual Stereo Speakers equipped with DTS technology. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a dedicated SD card slot. It is powered by the Octa-Core T606 processor. You can capture every moment in magical frames with the 13MP dual camera with wide aperture and HDR, and the 8MP selfie camera with beauty enhancements and dual flash. The device also boasts a huge 5000mAh battery that lets you enjoy movies and music for hours, and a versatile Type-C charger with 10W that boosts your charging speed. The Tecno Spark Go 2024 is currently available for Rs 7,299, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 8,499.

Samsung Galaxy M04

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is a smartphone that offers a powerful performance and a stunning display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz processor and runs on Android 12, One UI Core 4.1 operating system. It has a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup on the back, with a true 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 269 PPI, delivering vivid colours and sharp details. The smartphone also has a massive 5000mAh battery that can last for a long time on a single charge. It is currently selling for Rs 6,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 13,499.