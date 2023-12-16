Amazon Electronics Days Sale: Top deals on Wireless Keyboards

Amazon Electronics Days Sale: The world is going wireless, are you? Replace your wired keyboard with a wireless one as it not only offers minimal looks, but is also portable. Amazon is hosting the Electronics Days Sale on the platform, which began on December 16 and will end on December 17. The sale offers discounts on all electronic products and also on wired keyboards and wireless keyboards.

Popular wireless keyboards are available at a discount of up to 56 percent discount on the platform. To make your purchase decision faster and better, we have curated some of the top deals on wireless keyboards in this article. Let’s take a look.

HP K160 Wireless Keyboard is available at Rs 749 on Amazon, which is 56 percent off its listed price of Rs 1,699. It is a full-sized keyboard with 12 Fn shortcut keys. It’s a plug-and-play wireless keyboard option that has an HP warranty of 3 years.

Technotech Ultrathin Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard is priced at Rs 1,115 on Amazon, which is 44 percent off its MRP. If you want something minimal-looking and don’t want to break the bank, this is the option to consider. It is also compatible with mobile devices and is mainly considered as an affordable alternative to the Apple wireless keyboard.

Zebronics Zeb-K5000MW Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard is available at a 44 percent discount on Amazon. It costs Rs 1,799 on the platform. This is another minimal-looking keyboard option from an Indian brand Zebronics. It is compatible with not just PCs or laptops, but also with Android, iPad, and iPhones. It has a Type-C charging making it portable as you can use your phone’s charger to juice up the keyboard.