Amazon Electronics Days Sale: Top deals on smartphone gimbals

Amazon Electronics Days Sale: Smartphone cameras have been upgraded a lot in the last couple of years. A decade back, using a phone camera wasn’t considered professional due to its lackluster shooting capability. However, phone cameras continued to improve over the years, and for a while, Apple iPhones were the main devices considered professional grade for smartphone video. Fast-forward to today and we have several good Androids as well as iPhones with top-notch cameras. They shoot 4K, Cinematic, and stabilized videos. The latter is an important feature and it works well, but if you need to step up your video stabilization even further, you can go ahead and buy a handheld stabilizer a.k.a a gimbal.

Now, unlike before, there are gimbals available from several brands in India. Amazon has a wide range of them. But the prices of these gimbals can be a bit high especially when you consider that you consider that you can purchase another phone at their price. However, Amazon is hosting its Electronics Days Sale on the platform. The sale offers top discounts on most electronic products including accessories like a smartphone gimbal. We have curated a few top gimbal options that are available at a discounted price on Amazon. Let’s take a look.

Zhiyun Smooth Q3 gimbal is an affordable gimbal option available on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 5,899, which is 34 percent off its listed price. It has support for gesture control and 180-degree adjustable angles. The gimbal stabilizer is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Amazon Basics Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer is available at 58 percent off in the Amazon Electronics Days Sale. It is priced at Rs 6,299. The gimbal comes with a 3x-axis motor, face tracking, and a time-lapse feature. The gimbal is said to offer 10 hours of operational time and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Qubo Handheld Gimbal by Hero Group is priced at Rs 6,589 on Amazon. It comes with features like gesture control and human and object recognition. The gimbal has a 3x axis motor and a click trigger. It can also be used as a Tripod.

DJI OSMO Mobile SE Phone Gimbal is priced at Rs 8,990 on Amazon. It is an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ gimbal that has a 4.3-star rating. The smartphone gimbal has a 3-axis motor and ActiveTrack 6.0 feature for smooth and stabilized video.