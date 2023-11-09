comscore
English | हिंदी
09 Nov, 2023 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Dhanteras offer: Top deals on electric foot massagers

Amazon Dhanteras offer: Top deals on electric foot massagers

If you are planning to buy an electric foot massager, Amazon currently has some amazing deals on a range of massagers in the Great Indian Festival sale.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Nov 09, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival is ending tomorrow.
Amazon Great Indian Festival is ending tomorrow.

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is giving big discounts on electric foot massagers.
  • These massagers are from leading brands such as Lifelong.
  • You can save more by opting for online payments.

Dhanteras is right around the corner as the Diwali festivities kick off across the world. It is also the annual shopping event for most customers, waiting the entire year to splurge on their favourite products. If an electric foot massager happens to be on your wish list, this could be the right time. Amazon is running deals on a range of electric foot massagers right now, which means every product has a big discount. You can save more on the product you purchase by opting for online payment methods. Here are some deals that you must check out.

READ MORE
Dhanteras 2023 shopping: Amazon deals on electric warmers

Best Amazon deals on electric foot massagers

Lifelong LLM99 Foot, Calf, and Leg Massager

READ MORE
Amazon GIF sale: Best deals on induction cooktops under Rs 2,000

The Lifelong massager for foot, calf, and leg has an LED display for easy operation. The company claims the massager helps in relieving muscle tension and providing relaxation. It has four motors operating at 80W. It comes with a 15-minute auto shut-off feature. The massager comes with two removable fabric covers for easy cleaning. The heating function on the massager provides soothing warmth and enhances overall comfort during the massage. The Lifelong LLM99 massager is currently selling for Rs 12,499, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 38,000.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on inverters

Agaro Rejoice Foot, Calf, and Leg Massager

This massager from Agaro comes with heat and vibration controls for better comfort. It uses four 80W motors that roll and knead your muscles for better relaxation. It comes with three automatic and three manual modes of operation, which effectively massage the calves, tips, toes, arches, and soles of the foot. There are four kneading disks and rollers for pain relief. It also has four massage functions, including combinations of kneading, rolling, heat, and vibration. The Agaro Rejoice Foot, Calf, and Leg Massager is currently available for Rs 12,498, instead of the listed price of Rs 37,999.

Dr Physio Electric Massager

The Dr Physio Electric Massager delivers shiatsu by kneading and rolling your foot, calf, and toes with warmth. It is a good choice for areas such as feet, soles, hands, and arms. It comes with auto, warm, and manual controls, along with four settings that can be chosen to adjust the intensity of massage, speeds, and directions. The Dr Physio Electric Massager is currently available for Rs 4,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 15,000.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Tags

amazon deals

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language