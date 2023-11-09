Amazon Dhanteras offer: Top deals on electric foot massagers

Dhanteras is right around the corner as the Diwali festivities kick off across the world. It is also the annual shopping event for most customers, waiting the entire year to splurge on their favourite products. If an electric foot massager happens to be on your wish list, this could be the right time. Amazon is running deals on a range of electric foot massagers right now, which means every product has a big discount. You can save more on the product you purchase by opting for online payment methods. Here are some deals that you must check out.

Best Amazon deals on electric foot massagers

The Lifelong massager for foot, calf, and leg has an LED display for easy operation. The company claims the massager helps in relieving muscle tension and providing relaxation. It has four motors operating at 80W. It comes with a 15-minute auto shut-off feature. The massager comes with two removable fabric covers for easy cleaning. The heating function on the massager provides soothing warmth and enhances overall comfort during the massage. The Lifelong LLM99 massager is currently selling for Rs 12,499, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 38,000.

This massager from Agaro comes with heat and vibration controls for better comfort. It uses four 80W motors that roll and knead your muscles for better relaxation. It comes with three automatic and three manual modes of operation, which effectively massage the calves, tips, toes, arches, and soles of the foot. There are four kneading disks and rollers for pain relief. It also has four massage functions, including combinations of kneading, rolling, heat, and vibration. The Agaro Rejoice Foot, Calf, and Leg Massager is currently available for Rs 12,498, instead of the listed price of Rs 37,999.

The Dr Physio Electric Massager delivers shiatsu by kneading and rolling your foot, calf, and toes with warmth. It is a good choice for areas such as feet, soles, hands, and arms. It comes with auto, warm, and manual controls, along with four settings that can be chosen to adjust the intensity of massage, speeds, and directions. The Dr Physio Electric Massager is currently available for Rs 4,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 15,000.