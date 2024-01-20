Amazon is hosting its usual weekend sale that offers discounts on top electronics products on the platform. This around around, TWS earbuds have been discounted by up to 75 percent. If you were planning to purchase a pair of TWS earbuds, this is probably the best time. There are several options from brands like Boat, Boult, Noise, JBL and others in the budget segment.

To make your purchase faster and more informed, we have curated some of the top TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000. Let’s take a look at the deals.

READ MORE Amazon Sale: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G available at the lowest price

Boult Audio Z40 TWS earbuds ae available at whopping 72 percent discount priced at Rs 1,399. The TWS earbuds come with 10mm rich bass drivers and have ENC support. The earbuds offer the maximum playtime in any of the TWS earbuds in this list – 60 hours including the case. The earbdus have low latency support for gaming and an IPX5 rating.

READ MORE Amazon sale: Top phones you can get under Rs 50K

Buy Now on Amazon

Boat Airdops 170 TWS earbuds are now available at 67 percent off on Amazon. The earbuds are priced at just Rs 1,499. Some of the highlights of the earbuds include 13mm drivers, upto 50 hours of music playtime, and quad microphones. The earbuds also have low latency mode and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Buy Now on Amazon

Noise VS104 Max TWS earbuds are now available for Rs 1,799 on Amazon. The earbdus come with a compact pocket-friendly design and have 13mm drivers. The earbuds feature quad micropones and have ENC as well as ANC support. Noise claims that the earbuds can offer a music playtime of up to 45 hours. There’s support for instacharge that can offer 180 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.