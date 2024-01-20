Amazon Deals: Top smartphones under Rs 6,000

Smartphones are indeed becoming expensive, however, some of them are also becoming cheaper than ever. By cheaper we mean that some options with high-end features like dual camera, high refresh rate display, and fingerprint scanner are now available for as low as Rs 6,000. Now, that’s a good price range for a smartphone as you get essential features while also getting access to lakhs of apps via Play Store. The Rs 6,000 price range has limited options, but on Amazon, there are at least three options you can find.

We have curated some of the top three smartphone deals at around Rs 6,000. Let’s take a look.

Redmi A2 is now available at a price tag of just Rs 5,499. This is one of the most popular smartphones under Rs 6,000. It comes in three different color options including Sea Green, Blue, and Black. It features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution. It has an 8MP dual-rear camera system and a 5MP selfie snapper. The device is powered by a Helio G36 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android Go 13 OS.

Poco C51 is priced at Rs 5,799 on Amazon. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of storage. It features a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It has an 8MP dual-rear camera system and a single camera on the front. It is powered by the Helio G36 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The device has a physical fingerprint scanner, unlike the Redmi A2. It boots on Android 13 Go Edition.

Tecno Pop 8 is available at Rs 6,499 on Amazon. With bank offers, you can grab it at a price closer to Rs 6,000. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch display with an HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate support. It has an iPhone-like Dynamic Island that Infinix calls Dynamic Port. It boasts a 12MP dual-rear camera system and a single camera on the front. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM using virtual RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The device has a fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 13 Go Edition OS.

These some of the top smartphones available at around Rs 6,000 on Amazon.