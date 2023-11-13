A Smart Lock is a great gadget for keeping your house safe while having remote access to your home’s door. What’s better is having a door lock with an in-built fingerprint sensor. If you are looking for a smart lock with a fingerprint sensor, then Amazon is the right place to shop. The platform has up to 55 percent off on Smart Door Locks with fingerprint sensors. These Smart Locks come with 5-in-1 unlocking features and have their own app for remote access.

Let’s see some of the top Smart door locks that come with a fingerprint sensor on Amazon.

Qubo Smart Door Lock is available on Amazon at 55 percent off. It is priced at Rs 8,990 on Amazon. It comes with a 5-way unlocking mechanism and has a fingerprint sensor. It also has other features like an RFID tag and OTP access. If not digitally, the door lock can also be unlocked using a mechanical key. It has an aluminum body that offers durability.

Buy Now

Atomberg’s SL 1 Smart Lock is priced at 48 percent off MRP on Amazon. It costs Rs 12,999 and is available in Black and Rose Gold color options. Similar to the Qubo lock, this one also comes with a 5-way unlocking mechanism. There’s a fingerprint, OTP, NFC card, PIN, and mechanical key. Atomberg also has its own app for more control over the device. Additionally, it has features like Guess PIN, Periodic PIN, and One-time PIN. Atomberg offers 2 years of warranty on the product.

Buy Now

Godrej Smart Lock is available at Rs 14,299 on Amazon, which is 32 percent off its MRP. It comes with 5-in-1 access allowing you to unlock the lock with fingerprint, RFID card, PIN, mechanical key, and mechanical key. It has Godrej’s Catus Connect feature and runs on AA batteries. It has additional functions like OTP, Audit Trail, Adjustable Spy Code, and others. Godrej offers free installation service within 72 hours of purchase.

Buy Now

These are some of the top Smart Locks on Amazon with a fingerprint sensor. Do note that the price mentioned above is subject to change, depending on the time of purchase. That said, if you want to purchase any of the Smart Door Locks in the above list, do it as soon as possible.