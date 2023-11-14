Looking for Bhai Dooj gifts on a budget? You are at the price place. Amazon is offering discounts on top tech products and you can consider these items for gifting. Tech gifts like smartwatches, earbuds, and BT speakers have up to 85 percent off MRP.

Let’s take a look at the top tech gifts you can consider for this Bhai Dooj.

beatXP’s Marv Neo smartwatch is a good gifting option under Rs 1,000. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 999, which is 85 percent off its MRP. The wearable comes with a 1.85-inch display and has multiple watch faces. It has 100+ sports modes and several health-tracking features, including SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and others. The smartwatch also has a Bluetooth calling feature. Lastly, it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

One of the tech gifting options includes a pair of TWS earbuds. Boult Audio Z40 TWS is priced at Rs 999, which is lower than its usual selling price. It has 10mm drivers tuned for rich bass. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 60 hours of playtime. Some of the other features of the TWS earbuds include low-latency support for gaming, IPX5 rating, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It has a USB Type-C charging support offering quick charging when needed. The company claims that the earbuds can offer 100 minutes of playtime with 10 minutes of charging.

Zebronics Zeb-Action portable Bluetooth speaker is available at Rs 799 on Amazon, which is way lower than its usual selling price of Rs 999. It is a good gifting option this festive season. The Bluetooth speaker comes with a compact body and has a 10W speaker. It also has an AUX port and also features the FM functionality. The speaker is advertised to offer up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge.

These are some of the top Bhai Dooj gifts you can consider under Rs 1,000. All these products are available on Amazon at a competitive price. Do note that the price mentioned above is subject to change, depending on the time of purchase.

Having said that, if you wish to purchase any of the products from the above list, do it as soon as possible as the discounted price may change.