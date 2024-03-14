Amazon deals: Best professional cameras (DSLR) on offer

I absolutely love DSLR cameras! They offer unparalleled control over your photos, allowing you to adjust everything from shutter speed to aperture to ISO. The image quality is stunning, with sharp details and vibrant colours that really pop. Plus, with interchangeable lenses, you can switch things up depending on the type of shot you are going for. Whether you are a professional photographer or just starting out, a DSLR is a fantastic investment that will take your photos to the next level. If you are looking for a professional DSLR camera, here are a few options with great deals on them on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on DSLR cameras

Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera

The Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera is a powerhouse of photography, boasting a 24.2 MP EXMOR CMOS sensor renowned for its exceptional light sensitivity. Its real-time eye AF for stills, including Animal Eye AF, and real-time tracking ensure your subjects are always in sharp focus. With the world’s fastest 0.02 Sec AF speed, supported by 425 phase detection and contrast points, capturing fleeting moments has never been easier. The camera’s ability to shoot at 11 FPS continuously with AF/AE, paired with a 180-degree tiltable touch LCD screen, makes it versatile for all shooting angles. Its ISO sensitivity peaks at an impressive 102400, ensuring a high resolution, sensitivity, and colour reproduction capability even in low light conditions. This DSLR is available currently for Rs 66,989, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 75,990.

Nikon D5600 Digital Camera

The Nikon D5600 Digital Camera stands out with its APS-C CMOS sensor, boasting 24.2 MP for exceptional image quality, ideal for large prints and detailed cropping. Its ISO range of 100-25600 ensures crisp, clear photos even in low light conditions, avoiding unwanted grain. The Expeed 4 image processor is equipped with 39 autofocus points, enhancing the speed and precision of autofocus and burst photography. For videographers, it offers Full HD resolution with manual control over frame rates, ensuring high-quality video production. Additionally, built-in WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth extend its functionality for easy remote control and swift wireless image transfer. The Nikon DSLR is currently selling for Rs 57,550, instead of the listed price of Rs 57,950.

Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera

The Canon EOS 3000D Digital SLR Camera is a remarkable entry-level DSLR that boasts an 18-megapixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor paired with a DIGIC 4+ image processor, ensuring high-quality image capture. Its 9-point AF system includes 1 centre cross-type AF point for enhanced accuracy. The camera offers a standard ISO range of 100 – 6400, which can be expanded to 12800, allowing for shooting in various lighting conditions. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi connectivity for easy sharing and features an Auto Lighting Optimizer for optimal brightness and contrast. The EOS 3000D is compatible with a wide range of Canon EF lenses, including EF-S lenses, expanding its versatility. It records in JPEG and RAW formats, adhering to the Design rule for Camera File System (DCF) 2.0. With Wireless Communication Technology and Registered Web Services, it stands out as a user-friendly DSLR with robust features for both novice and experienced photographers. This DSLR is currently available on Amazon for Rs 35,890.