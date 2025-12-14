Amazon Deals: Best Golden Smartwatch Under Rs 4,000 With Discounts and Exclusive Offers

Amazon deals: Looking for a smartwatch that looks classy and fancy at the same time, but also doesn’t put a hole in your pocket? Amazon has got you covered with a range of golden smartwatches that you can buy in the entry-level segment. Smartwatches from top brands come with features like Bluetooth Calling, multiple watch faces, and several sports modes. We have curated some of the top options you can buy for under Rs 4,000.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator comes at an affordable price of Rs 1,399 on Amazon. It has one of the largest displays in smartwatches, featuring a 1.96-inch panl with support for multiple watch faces. The main highlight is the golden stainless steel finish on the smartwatch, which gives it a premium look. The smartwatch has 123 sports modes, including running, and has the following health features: SpO2 sensor, Heart Rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It has Bluetooth Calling support.

If you want a more classic look, you can go with the Fire-Boltt Visionary Ultra. The smartwatch is available at a price tag of Rs 1,499 on Amazon. The smartwatch has a stainless steel strap finish with golden accents. It boasts a 1.78-inch display with support for several watch faces. It has 100+ sports modes and comes with a Bluetooth Calling feature. The smartwatch has several health features and comes with AI Voice assistant.

This one is for female users who are looking for an elegant-looking golden smartwatch on a budget. Noise Diva Smartwatch costs Rs 3,499 on Amazon. It has a 1.1-inch display with diamond cut edges to give it a more premium look. The smartwatch has a mesh metal strap with a golden shade all over it. The smartwatch offers 100+ watch faces specially designed for women. It also has a female cycle tracker. It also has the usual sports model and health features like SpO2 and Heart Rate monitoring. Noise claims that the smartwatch can offer up to 4 days of battery life on a single charge.

These are some of the top smartwatches you can buy for under Rs 4,000. Do note that the prices mentioned above are subject to change depending on the time of your purchase. So hurry up and purchase before the prices increase.