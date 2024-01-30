Amazon Deals: If you are looking for a secondary smartphone or a budget smartphone, look no further than the Poco C51. The entry-level smartphone is now available at the lowest price on Amazon. The smartphone was launched last year at an affordable special price tag of Rs 8,000. Now, however, it can be grabbed for an even cheaper price on the shopping portal. Let’s take a look at the deal.

The Poco C51 is now one of the most affordable 4G smartphones on Amazon. The device is now priced at just Rs 5,999 for 6GB/128GB variant. Those with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank CC can get up to 5 percent cashback on the product, taking the price further down.

Now, that’s a good deal considering it’s for the higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. At around Rs 6,000, there are hardly any devices with 128GB of storage.

The smartphone in the deal price can be purchased in Royal Blue and Power Black colour options.

Specifications and features

Poco C51 comes with a polycarbonate body featuring a minimal design. It sports a 6.52-inch large display with an HD+ resolution. The IPS LCD screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of typical brightness.

The smartphone boasts a dual-rear camera system with an 8MP main lens and a 0.08MP auxiliary sensor. There’s a 5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The device is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps from the rear as well as the front camera.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset. It is a 12nm octa-core SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. This particular variant has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

As for the battery, it packs a big 5,000mAh cell with 10W charging support. For security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS support. The device runs on Android 13 Go Edition OS and has MIUI on top.

Do note that the price mentioned above is subject to change depending on the time of purchase. That said, if you want to get a secondary device or a entry-level smartphone, hurry up and grab this Poco C51 deal before it ends.