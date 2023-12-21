Amazon Bonanza sale: Top deals on wireless speakers under Rs 1,000

Amazon India is hosting Bonanza sale on its platform in India. During the course of this sale, the company is offering major discounts on the purchase of Bluetooth speakers. In addition to discounts on individual devices, Amazon India is also offering bank discounts to the interested buyers. The list includes 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions, 7.5 percent instant discount on credit card EMI transactions, a five percent instant discount on credit card EMI transactions and up to 10 percent discount on Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

This speaker costs Rs 549 and it is available in nine colour variants. It has Bluetooth, USB, and AUX port for connectivity. It comes with a built-in FM radio function. It takes 2.5 hours to charge completely and it offers a playback time of 10 hours.

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker

This speaker costs Rs 999 and it comes in four colour variants. Users can play music via multiple connectivity modes including Bluetooth, FM Mode and TF Card. It offers a runtime of 11 hours and it comes with IPX4 dust and water-resistant coating. It also supports handsfree calling feature.

Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker costs Rs 799 and it comes in three colour variants. It has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It comes with a built-in 2,000mAh rechargeable battery has a capacity of 2,000mAh that takes eight hours to charge up completely and delivers a playback time of up to 15 hours. It also offers features like TWS function, call function, and volume control.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker

This speaker costs Rs 999 and it comes in four colour variants. It comes with 10W bass sound output. It comes with an in-built-FM function and Type C-charging capabilities.