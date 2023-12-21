Amazon Bonanza sale: Top deals on soundbars

If you want to enhance your sound experience for your movie nights, you might want to consider getting a soundbar. A soundbar is a good option if your TV speakers are not delivering the sound quality that matches the visuals. A soundbar has many benefits over a traditional home theatre speaker system, such as taking less space, being easy to set up and being more cost-effective.

A soundbar can significantly improve the sound output of your TV and offer a flexible and simple solution. If you are searching for the best soundbar for your home, you have come to the right place. This blog will introduce you to the top soundbars in India. Whether you want a low-cost or a high-end model with all the features, you can make an informed choice after reading this article.

boAt Aavante Bar 1680D

This soundbar comes has 2.1 Channel coupled with Dolby Audio technology. It delivers 120W R.M.S audio and has wired Subwoofer. It has connectivity features such as Bluetooth V5.0, AUX, USB, Optical, Coaxial and HDMI(ARC). The soundbar is apt for multiple forms of entertainment as it offers different modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, MUSIC and 3D surround sound.

boAt Aavante Bar 1680D is currently available for Rs 9,999.

JBL Bar 5.1

This soundbar produces 510 Watt of deep bass sound. It gives JBL Surround Sound from 5.1 channel and comes with detachable, battery-powered wireless surround speakers. It allows for wireless music streaming with Bluetooth and has 10-inch (250mm) wireless subwoofer. JBL Soundshift allows instant switching between sound from TV and sound from phone or tablet.

JBL Bar 5.1 is currently available for Rs 46,999.

Sony HT-S40R

This soundbar has 5.1ch surround sound with three channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer. It has a wireless amplifier and gives total power output of 600W. It allows wireless TV connection.

Sony HT-S40R is currently available for Rs 25,777.

Zebronics Juke Bar 9750 Pro

This soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos and 5.1.2 surround configuration. It is enabled with features such as Dual Wireless rear satellites, Dual Top firing drivers and Triple front facing drivers in the soundbar and Deep Bass 6.5-inch subwoofer. It has total 525 Watts output – Soundbar (225W), Subwoofer (150W) and Wireless rear satellites (75W x2).

Zebronics Juke Bar 9750 Pro is currently available for 22,999.

JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass

JBL Cinema SB120 delivers 380 watts of powerful sound and 6.5-inch subwoofer. It has a dedicated voice button remote that enhances voice clarity. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass is currently available for Rs 19,999.