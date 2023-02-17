Amazon announces Mega Electronics Days sale: Check top offers here

Amazon today announced that it is hosting the Mega Electronics Days sale on its platform in India. The sale is already live on Amazon India’s platform, and it will be live until February 20, 2023. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering up to 40 percent off on the purchase of various devices such as laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets, PC accessories, and tablets among others. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G to get three years of Android updates and four years of security patches

In addition to this, the company is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using State Bank of India credit cards and EMI transactions. Also Read - Google India sacks 400 employees from various operations

Here are all top deals and offers on the purchase of laptops, tablets, smartwatches and other accessories that you need to check out: Also Read - Elon Musk continues cost-cutting at Twitter, shuts down two offices in India

Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale: Top deals on laptops and tablets

— During the ongoing sale, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop with Windows 11 Home and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor is available for Rs 49,990.

— Similarly, the HP Victus Gaming Ryzen 5 laptop is available at a price of Rs 53,990.

— During the Amazon Electronics Days sale, the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming i5 laptop with 15.6 FHD display, fifth-gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU is available at a price of Rs 67,990.

— Similarly, the Acer Nitro Gaming i5 laptop with a 15.6-inch display, 11-genIntel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU is available for Rs 59,990.

— Coming to the tablets, during Amazon’s ongoing sale, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is available for Rs 56,999, while the Lenovo Tab P11 5G is available for Rs 35,999.

Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale: Top deals on smartwatches and accessories

— Coming to smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE is available at a price of Rs 26,400 on Amazon India.

— Buyers who are looking for budget smartwatches will be able to buy the Noise Pulse 2 smartwatch for Rs 1,999 and the Boat Wave Edge smartwatch for Rs 2,199.

— As far as earbuds and headphones are concerned, Amazon India is offering Boat 170 truly wireless earbuds for Rs 1,299 and the Noise Buds Connect for Rs 1,499.

Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale: Top deals on PC accessories

— For people looking for PC accessories, Amazon India is offering the Logitech K480 Wireless Keyboard for Rs 2,495.