Auto Awards 2023: Get ready to welcome the best in the Indian automotive industry

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA, is organising the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30. These awards will allow individuals, companies, and organisations from across the auto industry to congregate and acknowledge the growth and associated bottlenecks. At this grand event, we will hear from who’s who in the auto industry and try to navigate the electric vehicle market in India.
Besides exhaustive discussions on important topics relevant to the auto industry, the ceremony will see individuals and companies getting rewarded for their outstanding contributions and achievements for the past year.
Awards will be felicitated in two broader categories:
Author Name | Shubham Verma
Select Language