  • Auto Awards 2023: Get ready to welcome the best in the Indian automotive industry

At the Auto Awards 2023, the best of the best in the Indian automotive sector will come together to share their viewpoints and achievements.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Oct 27, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

Auto Awards Season 3 is here
Story Highlights

  • Zee Auto Awards 2023 is kicking off on October 30.
  • There will be awards in two auto categories.
  • The awards ceremony will feature two panel discussions.

Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA, is organising the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30. These awards will allow individuals, companies, and organisations from across the auto industry to congregate and acknowledge the growth and associated bottlenecks. At this grand event, we will hear from who’s who in the auto industry and try to navigate the electric vehicle market in India.

Besides exhaustive discussions on important topics relevant to the auto industry, the ceremony will see individuals and companies getting rewarded for their outstanding contributions and achievements for the past year.

Auto Awards 2023 Awards: categories

Awards will be felicitated in two broader categories:

4-Wheelers

  • FACELIFT OF THE YEAR (MASS MARKET)
  • DESIGN OF THE YEAR
  • DESIGN OF THE YEAR (LUXURY)
  • SUV OF THE YEAR
  • LUXURY CAR OF THE YEAR
  • ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR
  • LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR
  • HI-TECH CAR OF THE YEAR
  • MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR – 4W
  • MOST PROMISING CAR OF THE YEAR

2-Wheelers

  • BUDGET MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR
  • ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELER OF THE YEAR
  • SCOOTER OF THE YEAR
  • PREMIUM MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR
  • MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR – 2W

Auto Awards 2023: Panel topics

  • How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns?
  • Shifting auto trends is “EV the best foot forwards?”
Author Name | Shubham Verma

