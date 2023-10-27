Auto Awards 2023: Get ready to welcome the best in the Indian automotive industry

Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA, is organising the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30. These awards will allow individuals, companies, and organisations from across the auto industry to congregate and acknowledge the growth and associated bottlenecks. At this grand event, we will hear from who’s who in the auto industry and try to navigate the electric vehicle market in India.

Besides exhaustive discussions on important topics relevant to the auto industry, the ceremony will see individuals and companies getting rewarded for their outstanding contributions and achievements for the past year.

Auto Awards 2023 Awards: categories

Awards will be felicitated in two broader categories:

4-Wheelers

FACELIFT OF THE YEAR (MASS MARKET)

DESIGN OF THE YEAR

DESIGN OF THE YEAR (LUXURY)

SUV OF THE YEAR

LUXURY CAR OF THE YEAR

ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR

LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR

HI-TECH CAR OF THE YEAR

MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR – 4W

MOST PROMISING CAR OF THE YEAR

2-Wheelers

BUDGET MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR

ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELER OF THE YEAR

SCOOTER OF THE YEAR

PREMIUM MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR

MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR – 2W

Auto Awards 2023: Panel topics