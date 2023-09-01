Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has finally arrived as the company’s latest version of one of India’s oldest and most iconic motorcycles. The new Bullet 350 will come in three variants, each using the Chennai-based manufacturer’s J-platform, which is also present in other RE bikes such as Classic 350 and Hunter 350. The latest Bullet 350 is the first update in the lineup for this decade, as mentioned by the company, which showcased all the models, representing their respective decades, on sale since the 1930s. The latest iteration of the world’s longest continuous production motorcycle, however, uses the same 350cc engine that was first introduced in the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price, bookings

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The range starts with the Military Red and Black colour options and goes up to Rs 1.97 lakh for the Standard Maroon and Black options, and then rises all the way up to Rs 2.16 lakh for the Black Gold variant. The bookings for the new Bullet 350 have already begun.

Since the most affordable motorcycle from the company is the Hunter 350, the new Bullet 350 sits between that and the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features

The new Bullet 350 uses Royal Enfield’s J-platform that features the manufacturer’s latest chassis and 350cc powertrain. It was first introduced in the Meteor 350 and later equipped in the Classic 350 and Hunter 350 motorcycles. The underpinnings of the new Bullet 350 appear new, but the design is similar to previous generation bikes. The pinstriping on the fuel tank and side panels is still there, while the old-style badging for Bullet 350 also continues to find its place on the bike’s design. The Amp meter is also present.

Powering the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the 349cc engine, which is a single-pot, SOHC unit that can produce 20.2bhp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. You get a 5-speed gearbox, which the company claims will allow for a smooth, efficient, and torquey performance. The Bullet 350 has a double-cradle chassis, suspended by a telescopic fork setup on the front and a twin-shock absorber on the back. The new Bullet 350, too, uses wire-spoke wheels, along with a disc-drum setup for braking. There is also a single-channel ABS (antilock braking system).

Royal Enfield said the new Bullet 350 will be available across all dealerships in India without mentioning an exact date.