Revolt RV400 BRZ arrives in India: Check price, specifications here

Revolt Motors has introduced the RV400 BRZ to its electric motorcycle range in India. The RV400 BRZ, which appears to be a twin of the RV400 in terms of specifications and claimed figures, is the latest electric bike on offer. Here’s more information about the price, availability, and specifications of the Revolt RV400 BRZ.

Revolt RV400 BRZ India price and availability

The RV400 BRZ is available in five colour options, including three new colours – Lunar Green, Pacific Blue, and Dark Silver. It is priced at an introductory rate of Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The RV400 BRZ can now be booked through the official website or at the Revolt showroom for a nominal booking fee of Rs 499.

Revolt RV400 BRZ specifications

The RV400 BRZ is equipped with a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery that claims to provide a range of 150km in Eco mode, 100km in Normal mode, and 80km in Sport mode. It takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge from zero, and 3 hours to charge from 0 to 75 percent.

The RV400 BRZ boasts impressive features such as high ground clearance, a rear monoshock, LED lighting all around, and USD front forks. It also includes a side stand cut-off, a combi-braking system, and a fully digital instrument cluster that displays vital data like temperature, riding mode, speed, and battery level.

Meanwhile, during Hero World 2024, Hero Motocorp introduced the Xtreme 125R, a fresh entrant in their Indian motorcycle range. The Xtreme 125R is available in two variants – one with an Integrated Braking System (IBS) and the other with a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The motorcycle sports a daring design, complete with a split seat, athletic tank extensions, comprehensive LED lighting, and a front disc brake, among other highlights.

The Xtreme is priced at Rs 95,000 for the IBS variant and Rs 99,500 for the ABS variant, with both prices being ex-showroom.

The Xtreme 125R is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 11.5bhp and 10.5Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle rides on 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking is handled by a front disc, with the option of a drum or disc at the rear.