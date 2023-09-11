New Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R launched in India, prices start at Rs 8.5 lakh

Kawasaki Monday launched the all-new version of the Ninja ZX-4R sports bike in India, doubling down on its portfolio as the competition from the likes of KTM and Honda increases. The new bike offers a new SuperSport model, which mounts a 399cc In-Line Four screamer engine within a compact chassis. The Japanese company claims the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is the “pinnacle of sports bike engineering and design.” Kawasaki’s new sports bike comes with the company’s traction control, different power modes, a riding indicator, electronic throttle valves, and an anti-lock brake system (ABS) among others.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R price in India

The new Kawasaki ZX-4R starts at Rs 8,49,000 (ex-showroom) across cities where the company has a network. The deliveries will begin from the first week of October this year from dealerships.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R features

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R uses a 399cc, four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that can generate 75hp of power at 14,500rpm and offer 39Nm of peak torque at 13,000rpm. The engine’s power increases to 78hp when working in tandem with RAM air intake. There is a 6-speed gearbox, a slipper clutch, and a quick-shifter, along with a fully adjustable front fork and rear shock.

“On the track or on the street, experiencing the exhilaration of the Ninja ZX-4R’s unprecedented power, thrilling high-rpm wail, and its sharp, nimble handing with Kawasaki Traction Control will surely awaken the dormant SuperSport within you,” Kawasaki said.

On the design front, the Ninja ZX-4R has a trellis frame suspended by 37mm inverted forks. For braking, there are four-piston callipers and 290mm disc brakes on the front, while the rear side has a 220mm disc with a single-piston calliper. There is an all-LED lighting on the motorcycle, which sports bike enthusiasts will appreciate.

Ninja ZX-4R specifications

Engine: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four

Displacement: 399 cc

Power: 57.0 kW {77 PS} / 14,500 rpm

Maximum power with RAM Air: 58.7 kW {80 PS} / 14,500 rpm

Torque: 39.0 Nm @13,000 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch

Suspension: Fully adjustable front fork and rear shock

Electronics: Advanced electronics package including traction control, multiple riding modes and more.

As for the accessories, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R has a quick shifter, a single seat cover in green colour, a smoke windscreen, a USB socket, frame sliders, a sports seat, a radiator cover, and a tank pad.