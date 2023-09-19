Mercedez-Benz India has opened up its EV charging network for all EV users in the country. This move facilitates EV adoption in India and helps other EV makers participate in the process.

Mercedes-Benz expands EV charging network for all EVs

Mercedes-Benz is now allowing EV customers of other brands to use its EV chargers. In total, the German brand has 140 chargers and they all are now open to both luxury and mass-market EV users.

In addition to this, the luxury car maker has also developed a mobile app in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. The app offers access to 150 superchargers across India regardless of the car brand.

The mobile app not only does that but also lets users do a whole lot of other things like to get news alerts, decorative wallpaper for the screen in their car, and more.

In other news about Mercedes-Benz, it recently introduced EQE 500 4MATIC SUV in India. Priced at Rs 1.39 crore, the all-new SUV packs a motor that produces 408bhp power and 858Nm torque.

The EV comes with an 11kW AC charger that offers up to 170kW of DC fast charging. It is claimed to offer a WLTP-claimed range of 550km. It has a top speed of 210km/h and can go from 0-100 kph in 4.9 seconds, as per Mercedes.

The luxury vehicle boasts a stylish and sporty design that is packed with technology features. It comes with a sealed-off grille on the front and has a full-width light bar. The EV has extensive aerodynamic refinements for its body. Mercedes-Benz has streamlined the design with flush door handles, standard rear roof spoiler, and tire spoilers.

As for its wheels, it has 20-inch wheels with air suspension that raise its height by 24mm. Following the dimensions of the vehicle – 4,863mm (L), 1,685mm (H), and 3,030mm wheelbase.