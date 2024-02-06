Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition India launch: Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition in India today. This new car expands the Fronx lineup that is offered in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha variants and became the smallest SUV from Maruti’s Nexa line-up to cross the milestone in around 300 days.

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition is offered in three turbo trim variants, which includes Delta+, Zeta and Alpha and it brings accessories worth Rs 43,000 along with internal and external cosmetic changes to the lineup.

The newly launched car comes with a total of 16 accessories. Here’s the detailed list of accessories for the car:

– Exterior Styling Kit

– Door Visor Premium

– Front Bumper Painted Garnish

– ORVM cover – Red Dash Finish

– Head Lamp Garnish

– Body Side Molding

– Rear Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red

– Illuminated Door Still Guard

– Red Dash Designed Mat

– NexCross Bordeaux Finish Sleeve Seat Cover

– Interior Styling Kit

– 3D Boot Mat

– Rear Upper Spoiler Extender

– Wheel Arch Garnish

– Front Grille Garnish

– Back Door Garnish

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition features

Coming to the features, the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition comes in two engine options — a 1.2L petrol engine that delivers 89hp power and a torque of 113Nm. This variant comes in 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission variant. Apart from this, the car is also available in a 1.0L turbo petrol variant that produces a 99hp power at a torque of 148Nm. This variant is available in 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is also available in CNG option that is coupled with a 1.2L petrol engine that delivers a power of 77.5PS and a torque of 98.5Nm. However, this variant comes in a single 5-speed manual transmission variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx discounts

Separately, Maruti has announced discounts up to Rs 83,000 on the purchase of Fronx SUV in India. Buyers who opt for the 2023 model of Fronx Turbo will get a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The turbo variant of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx start at Rs 9,72,500. On the other hand, the non-turbo variants start at Rs 7,51,500. Similarly, the CNG variant of the car costs Rs 9,32,500 in India. The mentioned discounts will bring down the prices drastically and make the Fronx lineup more affordable for a lot of potential buyers.